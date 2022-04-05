MatchCraft Announces Partnership With Ellohub to Service Brazilian Market

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, a global leader in digital advertising technology, announces a formal partnership with Ellohub to be the official reseller of MatchCrafts paid search, social, and display advertising technology in the Brazilian market. Ellohub will sell and service MatchCraft's technology and will serve as the point of contact for the MatchCraft brand in Brazil.

The partnership represents a strategic reorganization of how MatchCraft approaches the growing Brazilian market. "By partnering with a best-in-class organization like Ellohub, we are able to provide support for the Brazilian channel partners from a local company with a deep understanding of the market," says CEO Sandy Lohr.

"For us, it is a great joy and a great pleasure to celebrate this partnership in Brazil with MatchCraft. ElloHub was born with a mindset to transform and evolve the market, and there is no better company than MatchCraft, with over two decades of proven battlefield experience, to partner with us in this endeavor," says Leandro Alves Founder and CEO of Ellohub.

"Together we will strengthen the digital market that in Brazil has gained exponential strength with the fragility imposed by the pandemic. Our goal is, through a team of partners of the highest level, to promote a revolution in the digital industry, which as a consequence will change the lives of thousands of Brazilians.

In Brazil, now, ElloHub and MatchCraft will be a single force to transform digital initiatives."

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class advertising platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other advertising technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantage™ helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice, and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com .

About Ellohub

Based in São Paulo, Ellohub offers innovative and high-quality products and services to customers throughout Brazil and Latin America. Powered by MatchCraft's industry-leading advertising technology, Ellohub services customers with local market and industry expertise. For more information on Ellohub, visit www.ellohub.com/en

