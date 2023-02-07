MatchCraft Launches Support for YouTube Video Ads

Providing Resellers and Agencies with Campaign Management and In-Depth Reports for Their Video Ads

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest feature, YouTube Video Ads. With this innovative addition, resellers and agencies can now capitalize on MatchCraft's experienced team to manage YouTube Video campaigns and have access to view detailed reports for their YouTube Video Ads through the AdVantage platform.

"We are thrilled to offer this cutting-edge solution to our valued partners," said Sandy Lohr, CEO of MatchCraft. "With this feature, they will be able to scale video ad fulfillment and track their video ad performance alongside their paid search, social, and display advertising campaigns."

The integration of reporting for YouTube Video Ads into MatchCraft's AdVantage platform makes it easy for resellers and agencies to access and analyze their video ad data. Advertisers and campaign managers alike can view reports on metrics such as impression, engagement, and conversion data, and use this information to make informed decisions about their video ad campaigns. Additionally, the feature provides users with real-time analytics, so they can stay up-to-date with their ad performance and make adjustments as needed.

With the continued growth of video advertising, MatchCraft's support for YouTube Video Ads provides a timely and valuable solution for resellers and agencies looking to take their video advertising to the next level. YouTube adds to the existing digital advertising portfolio inside of AdVantage, providing an even more comprehensive and streamlined approach to managing ad campaigns on Search, Display, and Social.

"At MatchCraft, we are dedicated to delivering the tools and insights our clients need to succeed in the digital advertising space," said Sandy. "We are confident that YouTube Video Ads will help clients drive even greater success with their video ad campaigns"

MatchCraft welcomes the opportunity to discuss our YouTube Video Ads solution. Schedule a demo with us or get directly in touch with our Business Development team by calling Brad Petersen, at +1 888 502-7238. We look forward to learning more about your digital marketing needs and how we may be a match for you to scale your business with the efficiencies and performance of YouTube Video Ads.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, a Vendasta owned company, provides a best-in-class advertising platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, video, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other advertising technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantage™ helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and India.

SOURCE MatchCraft