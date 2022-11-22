Matches Market to grow by USD 15.01 Million by 2026, Increasing demand for matches to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The matches market size is projected to grow by USD 15.01 million at an accelerating CAGR of 1.55% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The matches market analysis includes type, geography, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing alternative uses of matches and the growing demand for matches as one of the prime reasons driving the matches market growth during the next few years. Discover matches market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Matches Market

Matches Market: Key Driver

Matches are acknowledged as safe for usage, which is significantly driving the growth of the matches market. Matches are readily accessible and quite simple to use. Smokers find this product to be incredibly convenient and helpful, especially those who need to light their cigarettes. Matchsticks are utilized for a variety of purposes that include lighting a fire, even in remote locations where advanced technology has not yet filtered through. In places of worship including temples, mosques, and churches, matches are frequently used to light candles and incense sticks. As a result, places of worship have typically dominated the market for matches. Thus, rising match demand will likely propel the worldwide matches market during the forecast period.

Matches Market: Key Challenges

Global match market expansion has been hampered by innovations and the development of more sophisticated fire-lighting instruments. Many new options that have entered the market, such as automatic lighters, are now being preferred by consumers. Due to their greater technological sophistication, modern consumers want to use the newest products currently on the market. Urbanization, higher living conditions, and a rise in disposable money are all factors that are slowing down the demand for matches. Gas lighters, in addition to matches, are now being utilized to light cooking stoves. All of these factors will result in a massive drop in the worldwide matches market throughout the forecast period.

Matches Market: Parent market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global matches market as a part of the global household products market. The global household products market covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products. Growth of the global household products market will be driven by the following factors:

Increase in disposable income

Increase in online sales

Innovation and new product launch

Increasing demand and accessibility due to organized retailing

Rising pressure to ensure the safety and quality of household products

Matches Market: Vendors Insights

Global Matches Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The increasing market rivalry is driving suppliers to implement various growth tactics such as promotional activities and advertising spending to increase the visibility of their services. To remain competitive in the market, certain suppliers are pursuing inorganic expansion tactics such as mergers and acquisitions.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd.

Atlas Atlantis

Bell Match Co.

Bilal Safety Matches

Chugai Match Co. Ltd.

D.D. Bean and Sons Co.

Europe Match GmbH

Geewin Matches

Glovel Matches LLP

Kobe Match Co. Ltd.

Malazlar Kibrit Sanayi ve Ticaret

Nizam Matches Pvt. Ltd.

Pioneer Asia Group

Radiance Global Traders Pvt. Ltd.

Rajashree Match Works

Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

Solo Matches and Flames AS

Matches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $15.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Apex Match Consortium India Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Atlantis, Bell Match Co., Bilal Safety Matches, Chugai Match Co. Ltd., D.D. Bean & Sons Co., Europe Match GmbH, Geewin Matches, Glovel Matches LLP, Kobe Match Co. Ltd., Malazlar Kibrit Sanayi ve Ticaret, Nizam Matches Pvt. Ltd., Pioneer Asia Group, Radiance Global Traders Pvt. Ltd., Rajashree Match Works, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Solo Matches & Flames AS, Swarna Match Factory, Swedish Match AB, and Walsen International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

