Matching Energy Bill Relief Available: Apply for PG&E's Match My Payment Program While Funds Last

Eligible Customers May Receive Up to $1,000 to Pay Past‑Due Bills

OAKLAND, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) Match My Payment Program has provided nearly $30 million in matching payments to help more than 78,000 customers catch up on past-due energy bills since the program began one year ago. Limited funds are still available for a short time.

PG&E launched the Match My Payment Program last June, offering a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $1,000 for qualifying low-to moderate-income customers to pay past-due energy bills to stop service disconnections.

In 2026, PG&E expanded its bill relief efforts by committing $50 million to support programs including Match My Payment and PG&E's Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH). REACH provides income-eligible customers with a bill credit of up to $800 based on the past-due balance. The emergency assistance is available for customers with a disconnection notice.

"PG&E Match My Payment provides meaningful support for many customers whose incomes don't typically qualify for other assistance, said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "The strong response over the past year shows the difference a dollar‑for‑dollar match can make for families who are behind on their energy bills."

Since 2025, the three counties with the highest number of approved applications and funding include Fresno, Kern, and San Joaquin. In these three counties combined, PG&E has distributed more than $12.5 million in bill assistance.

PG&E Match My Payment recipients can receive multiple matches throughout the year by paying at least $50 toward a past-due balance of $100 or more. Eligibility is based on federal income guidelines. For example, a family of four earning less than $132,000 annually may qualify. This is double the income limit of the PG&E REACH program.

Funding is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility and apply while funds last. PG&E works with the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund (DEF) to process applications.

Coordinated Support for REACH Recipients

Customers who receive up to $800 in a REACH grant may also qualify for up to $1,000 through Match My Payment, for combined support of up to $1,800, or while funds last. Eligibility for PG&E's REACH program follows federal income guidelines, which are lower than those for the PG&E Match My Payment Program.

Other Income-eligible Assistance Programs

Customers are also encouraged to check if they qualify for PG&E's other assistance programs including:

California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE): provides a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and 35% or more on electricity (compared to non-CARE bundled customers).

Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA): eligibility guidelines provide a monthly discount of 18% on electricity, regardless of household size.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): a federally funded assistance program overseen by the state that offers a one-time payment up to $1,500 on past due bills to help low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes. Payments may vary by location and funding availability.

Arrearage Management Plan (AMP): a debt forgiveness plan for eligible residential customers.

Customers may also qualify for Medical Baseline, which offers an additional allotment of energy at the lower baseline rate or a discount on rate plans without baselines, and priority shutoff notifications for those who depend on power for certain medical needs. Enrollment requires certification by a qualified medical practitioner.

To learn more about PG&E's assistance programs, use the free Savings Finder tool or visit pge.com/billhelp.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company