PG&E Monitoring High Wind Event, Is Preparing for Possible Public Safety Power Shutoff for Portions of 10 Counties

Around 7,800 customers could be affected beginning Wednesday, July 15

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is closely monitoring a potential high wind event expected to affect portions of PG&E's service area beginning Wednesday, July 14, 2026 in the afternoon. Below are answers to key questions about the upcoming Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

What is PG&E monitoring, and when is the weather expected to arrive?

PG&E is tracking a potential high wind event forecast to reach targeted portions of 10 counties across the North Bay, South Bay, East Bay, Salinas Valley, San Joaquin Valley and Central Coast. The weather is currently expected to arrive in our service area at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Why is PG&E planning a Public Safety Power Shutoff?

Due to the combination of high winds, low relative humidity and dry fuel loads, PG&E is planning a PSPS to keep customers safe when these wildfire conditions come into alignment.

PSPS events are called when weather and environmental conditions align to create a period of elevated fire danger. This will be the third PSPS event of 2026.

How many customers will be affected, and in which counties?

Approximately 7,800 customers in small portions of 10 counties are expected to be affected. The county-by-county is as follows:

County Customers Affected Alameda 75 Contra Costa 70 Fresno 17 Marin 2,017 Merced 77 Monterey 3,083 San Benito 154 Santa Barbara 287 San Joaquin 33 San Luis Obispo 1,978

What actions has PG&E already taken?

PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and began sending advanced notifications on Tuesday, July 14, to customers in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety.

How long will outages last?

The duration and extent of power outages will depend on weather conditions in each area, as well as any damage and repairs that may be needed once patrols and inspections begin. Information on the current PSPS can be found at pge.com/pspsupdates

Could the scope of this PSPS change?

Yes. The decision to begin shutoffs is based on real-time weather conditions. De-energizations may be delayed or cancelled, and the scope may change based on evolving conditions in the field.

Why does PG&E call a PSPS even when local weather may seem mild?

PG&E initiates a PSPS when severe weather conditions pose a significant wildfire threat, even if the weather in a specific neighborhood appears calm. Powerlines often travel through different regions, and the line serving one community may pass through a higher-risk area with strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.

Why do some customers experience multiple PSPS events in a year?

Weather patterns and terrain can create higher-risk conditions more frequently in certain areas. Each PSPS is unique and initiated based on real-time weather conditions, including measurements of wind, relative humidity, and modeling to assess fuel conditions. Very dry weather in March led to early drying of fuels in parts of the service area, contributing to an earlier start to fire season.

How is PG&E working to reduce the impact of PSPS on customers?

PG&E continues to improve its PSPS program through enhanced planning and preparation, including:

Energy storage systems that can power critical services during an outage.

that can power critical services during an outage. New technology to reduce the number of customers who lose power during a PSPS.

to reduce the number of customers who lose power during a PSPS. Automated notifications to ensure timely and precise customer communication.

to ensure timely and precise customer communication. Expanded resources at Community Resource Centers (CRCs).

at Community Resource Centers (CRCs). Undergrounding and system upgrades that reduce PSPS impacts in some cases.

These improvements have significantly reduced customer impacts. In 2019, PSPS outages affected more than 2 million total customers. In 2025, that number dropped to approximately 18,000 total customers.

How does PSPS help prevent wildfires?

PSPS events can prevent greater damage and reduce impacts to PG&E customers and the communities we serve. For example, a Technosylva fire spread simulation showed that if the May 17–18, 2026 PSPS had not been initiated, up to 270,000 acres could have been impacted by wildfires. During patrols of the de-energized circuits prior to restoring power in that event, PG&E identified three incidents of wind-related damage and one hazard.

Why does PG&E notify customers before sharing PSPS details with the media?

PG&E is required by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to notify impacted customers before releasing PSPS scoping details. While we aim to share information with local media as quickly as possible, we must first complete the customer notification process.

What is PG&E's overall approach to PSPS?

PSPS remains a tool of last resort to keep customers and communities safe. PG&E continues to make improvements to minimize the impact on customers while ensuring safety during high-risk weather events. Throughout the year, including peak fire season, PG&E uses multiple layers of wildfire protection that work together to reduce wildfire risk, improve safety and help protect the communities we serve. For more information about PG&E's wildfire safety progress visit pge.com/wildfiresafetyprogress

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company