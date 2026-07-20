California Climate Credit Brings Summer Bill Relief to PG&E Customers

$72 in Total Residential Electric Credits Applied Across August and September Bills

OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the next two months, millions of residential Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers will see two California Climate Credits automatically applied to their summer energy bills.

Residential households with an active electric account will receive electric credits of $36.18 on their August and September billing statements, providing a total of $72.36 this summer. Eligible small business customers received a $36.18 electric credit in April and will receive the same credit in October.

Last year, the California Legislature directed the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to shift the timing of the credits to higher-usage months to make energy bills more manageable. In April, the CPUC approved changes to the timing of the California Climate Credit. This year, residential electric climate credits are issued during higher-use summer months, while the residential natural gas credit shifts to February beginning in 2027, when winter heating demand is typically highest.

"Adjusting the timing of the electric credits helps families manage seasonal spikes in energy bills while still moving California toward a cleaner, more reliable energy future," said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

The California Climate Credit reflects the public's share of the state's efforts to cut carbon emissions through the Cap-and-Invest Program, overseen by the California Air Resources Board. It is distributed by PG&E to customers as directed by the CPUC.

Since 2014, PG&E households have received nearly $1,200 in total in California Climate Credits on their energy bills, totaling nearly $15.2 billion in Cap-and-Invest Program cumulative benefits statewide.

Stabilizing Customer Bills

In March, PG&E lowered electric rates for the fifth time since January 2024. With that decrease, residential customer bundled electric bills based on typical monthly usage are about $25 less per month than two years ago and $30 less per month for customers receiving the CARE discount.

Even though bills are stabilizing, customers may see higher bills during the summer months if they use more energy to cool their homes.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs

Energy efficiency plays an important role in California's clean energy future. Using less energy helps reduce emissions, supports the state's climate goals, and can help customers manage their energy bills. The following programs can help customers save energy and money:

The Switch Is On: A statewide online resource designed to help homeowners and renters interested in switching from gas to electric appliances by connecting them with available incentives and qualified contractors.

GoGreen Home Financing: A statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

Customers can explore more ways to improve energy efficiency by checking whether they are on the lowest-cost rate plan by using the Rate Comparison tool in their PG&E online account, completing a Home Energy Checkup, signing up for the HomeIntel program and visiting pge.com/summer.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company