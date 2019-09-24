Matching Up to the Task at Hand - Light Wave Stripping

BRADLEY, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Government has recently released millions of dollars in Grant Money to cities all across America for the removal of lead-based paint, especially for low-income and moderately priced housing. With the banning by the EPA of Methylene Chloride (a known carcinogen) based paint strippers for Residential use, it has left the professional lead abatement contractor and the public wondering how to get the job done. Home improvement retailers such as Lowe's, Menards, Sherwin Williams, and others have all removed these paint strippers from their shelves. The thinking and common practice seems to be to deal with the lead-based paint covered wood by either throwing it away, or by encapsulating it.

This practice is contrary to common sense and is wasteful. Older and many times historic buildings, with wood siding, or wood windows and doors, that were built before the 1940's, were all made using original forest wood. This wood is 100 years or more old, and is slow growth wood that is full of many tight growth rings of heart wood, which is also full of natural resins, natures wood preservative. This thick, dense wood can last another 100 years or more. Modern day wood is fast growth wood, has little or no growth rings, and rots rapidly. We are throwing the good away for the inferior simply because it has lead-based paint on it. Encapsulating the lead-based paint adds to the problem of more paint build up, and the old lead-based paint is still there and will have to be removed someday. Furthermore, there are many buildings that have historic significance that should not have their wooden elements just being thrown away because there is lead based paint on the wood. Our American Heritage and construction history is as significant as any European or world-wide Historic site that we may travel to see.

There is a new way to strip paint off of wood. The Light Wave Stripper has arrived to solve the problem of paint stripping. This stripping device uses advanced infrared technology, which allows the removal of multiple layers of lead-based paint in 60 seconds or less without the use of any chemicals. It is truly mind boggling that you don't have to coat the wood object with chemicals, let it dwell there for hours, and then remove it along with the paint. The toxic load consists of both the chemicals and the removed paint. Many strippers further require that you neutralize the wood after stripping. All of those steps are eliminated with the Light Wave Stripper. All that is needed is a zap with the device, a simple scrape, and collection of the paint curls. In addition, the wood is left clean and dry, instantly ready for the next step in any restoration process.

The Light Wave Stripper is safe to use. With the Light Wave Stripper, the paint typically lifts up at 250 degrees F. This is well below the 600 degrees F where lead-based paint can fume, and well below the 500 degrees F where it can combust. There is virtually no dust created since the lifted paint curls up when it is scraped off. There are no odorous fumes or skin burns from chemicals.

Another safety measure that is gained by using the Light Wave Stripper is that chemical strippers actually penetrate into the wood which brings the lead in the paint down into the wood with it. After chemical removal of the paint, sanding is typically done. It has been found that the lead that penetrated into the wood then becomes air-borne with sanding. Chemical penetration can also cause harm to the wood. The Light Wave Stripper is much safer as it removes lead based paint completely off the surface without allowing it to leach into the wood.

The Light Wave Stripper is an industrial tool that was developed for the professional who does volume stripping. It comes in six different lengths, can be hand held or mounted to ceilings, walls, or mobile carts on articulating arms. It has a control box which allows you to control the temperature from 0 to 500 degrees F. The bulbs are rated for 10,000 hours of use. It works very well to remove multiple layers of lead-based paint, and to remove sealants and adhesives on wood or steel. Nine times out of ten it can remove paint off of steel and aluminum depending upon the paint. For more information call 815-937-0556

