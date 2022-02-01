Matchmaker's New Books, 'The Lost Art of Dating' and 'Your Soul Mate Awaits', Help Singles Find Their Valentines

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you dread another Friday night alone? Are you afraid you'll never find The One? Do you think all the good ones are taken?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, matchmaker Judith Gottesman, M.S.W., reveals her insider secrets on dating and finding everlasting love in her new double set of books: The Lost Art of Dating andYour Soul Mate Awaits!

Judith Gottesman ‘The Lost Art of Dating’ and ‘Your Soul Mate Awaits’

The owner of Soul Mates Unlimited®, Judith has worked as a dating coach and matchmaker for more than a decade. In The Lost Art of Dating: A Dating Coach's Step-by-Step Guide to Finding Love at Any Age, Judith takes on today's common and not-so-common dating conundrums. She knows dating in today's app-happy, fast-tracked world can be annoying, confusing, and sometimes even scary. Readers will learn the basics — How do I find a date? Where can we go? What should I say? How long shall I stay?



Judith understands how self-doubt and uncertainty plague those looking to date for the first time, for the first time in a long time, or for those who just need a fresh perspective. Discover how to craft an online profile, make a first impression, infuse romance into your life, and even learn about "The Pillbox Pitfall." Rich with tips and tricks,

The Lost Art of Dating is the masterful guide to finding a date … and everlasting love.



In Your Soul Mate Awaits! A Matchmaker Reveals How to Find Love and Happiness in 3 Simple Steps, Judith takes on much more than just dating to illuminate today's common and not-so-common relationship questions. Judith has come to believe that finding one's soul mate can be distilled into three steps—Desire, Believe, and Act—and she gently guides readers through them.



Understand how to find out if you really Desire a soul mate; figure out how to really Believe you are destined to find The One; and learn how to Act to put yourself out there. Even learn how "The Sex Effect" can work for you.

Whether purchased as a set or individually, The Lost Art of Dating and Your Soul Mate Awaits! stand as the singular guides to finding a date … and everlasting love.

ABOUT JUDITH GOTTESMAN, M.S.W.

Judith Gottesman began date coaching and matchmaking informally more than 20 years ago, out of a desire to help others find love and happiness; she launched Soul Mates Unlimited™ in 2009. Her technique, which employs equal parts psychology, attention to detail, and intuition, has resulted in many successful, lasting matches and marriages.

Judith has an undergraduate psychology degree from UC Berkeley and a master's in social work from Yeshiva University in New York City. She has been featured on Fox, NPR, The New York Times, California magazine, and many Jewish journals and magazines, among other media outlets.

Learn more about Judith's work at

www.SoulMatesUnlimited.com.

