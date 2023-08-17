Matchpoint AI Disrupts the Captioning Industry with the Launch of the Revolutionary MatchCaption™ AI Technology

New Product Reduces Captioning Costs by 85% and Captioning Time by 90%

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse today announced the launch of Matchpoint AI's newest product offering, MatchCaption™, a pioneering new service for AI closed-caption creation that is fully integrated into the Matchpoint product suite. This new technology is set to transform the video captioning industry, making it faster, more accurate, and incredibly affordable to caption large film, television and video libraries at significant scale.

MatchCaption is poised to disrupt the film & television localization market, which is forecast to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027. Market Research Future predicts that the global translation service market will exceed US$47 billion by 2031, largely driven by the media and entertainment sectors.

MatchCaption is based on fine-tuned transformer models, ensuring superior performance in voice activity detection, speech recognition, spoken language identification, speech transcription, phrase creation, song identification, music detection and much more.

Additionally, MatchCaption has a sophisticated rules engine to ensure generated captions are perfectly timed and formatted according to industry standards. They are then auto converted into multiple caption/subtitle formats, such as SRT, SCC, VTT, and DFXP, to meet the specifications of all streaming platforms. The system also enables manual augmentation using an intuitive user interface that color codes the text output based on confidence scores and speech-probability, enabling rapid editing and quality control to ensure the highest quality output.

Current market costs to caption titles for distribution on streaming services ranges between $60 - $100 per program hour, and typically takes between 1-3 days to complete because of excessive manual intervention. MatchCaption's unique, efficient cloud architecture can complete the same task for less than $10 per program hour, and a full feature film can be completed, and quality checked in less than one hour – an 85% reduction in cost and 90% reduction in time, respectively.

The product is currently in Beta-release and will be available to all Matchpoint AI customers in September. In its commitment to continual improvement, Matchpoint AI has a robust roadmap for MatchCaption, including multi-language support, speaker identification, as well as foreign language subtitling.

MatchCaption™ is the fourth AI-driven product release under Matchpoint AI, which includes Matchpoint Video QC for automated quality control of master video & audio assets, Matchpoint Detect for automated ad break identification & creation, and Matchpoint Keystone for automated transformation of movie posters and key art.

"The magic of MatchCaption goes beyond just efficiency and cost-effectiveness," said Sudipta Ghorui, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Cineverse. "It also offers the ability to empower creators and industries to make their video content more widely accessible than ever before. By providing a solution that can create captions quickly, reliably, and at an affordable price, Matchpoint AI is leading the way to a more inclusive digital world."

"Captions, and localization more broadly, are generally major pain points for content owners seeking to monetize their assets across the many streaming services. Through the power of Matchpoint and now Matchpoint Ai, we help content companies generate far more revenue by broadening their audiences at significantly reduced costs," said Tony Huidor, Chief Technology Officer of Cineverse. "Companies around the world have been priced out of bringing their entire content catalogs to market due to the extremely high costs of captioning and localization. With MatchCaption, that's no longer an issue."

