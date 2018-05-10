Matchroom Boxing And Perform Group Seal Boxing's First Billion Dollar Deal

The historic eight-year $1billion deal will see the joint venture, Matchroom Boxing USA, stage 16 fights a year featuring some of the sport's biggest stars at the best venues across America. Perform Group's live and on-demand streaming service, DAZN, will be the exclusive US broadcast partner for the 16 US fight nights plus Matchroom's existing 16 fight nights in the UK. This iconic investment in the fights, talent, content, and promotion of boxing will reignite fans' passion for the sport and engage a new generation of fight fans.

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing, and Simon Denyer, CEO of Perform Group, announced the joint venture at a press conference in New York. The two companies have brokered the industry-first deal so that fans can see the fights how and when they want to, anytime and anywhere.

Eddie Hearn said: "This is a historic moment for Matchroom and the sport of boxing. Since our expansion to the US, we have been looking for a partner that shares our vision and that can give us the volume of dates and rights fees required to build the strongest stable in world boxing and take it to a new level.

"This is a dream scenario for us, we can build a formidable team of fighters and also put our stamp on events from production to talent to in arena experience. Our plan is to make DAZN the home of boxing and with 32 big fight nights already confirmed from the US and UK we are nicely on our way.

"America – we have well and truly arrived, let the fun begin!"

Simon Denyer, CEO of Perform Group, said: "Perform Group has a rich history of long term strategic partnerships with the best rights holders in world. I'm excited about working with Matchroom; we share the same passion and vision for reigniting boxing in the US and it's time for DAZN to provide an exciting new platform for these great events. It's a better deal for everyone – especially fight fans."

John Skipper, who on Monday joined Perform Group as Executive Chairman said: "DAZN has already proven itself in Japan, Germany and Canada as the best platform for delivering great live sport to passionate fans. It's time to bring DAZN to America and the amazing events we have planned with Matchroom is a great place to start."

The two British businesses, which have worked closely together for over 10 years, are partnering on this joint venture to be the change the US boxing world needs. None of the fight nights will be on PPV, all will be available for one monthly fee and no long term contract.

Matchroom Boxing, which has sold over one million tickets to fights in the last five years through its promotion of boxing, has raised the profile of the sport in the UK to attract sell-out crowds of 90,000 fans.

Matchroom Boxing will stage 16 fights in the UK over the next year which will also be available for US fans to stream on DAZN, anytime and anywhere.

Perform Group is changing the world of sport for fans. Backed by Access Industries, the company believes that more should be done to elevate fans' experience of boxing no matter how, when or where they enjoy it.

Note to Editors

About Perform Group

Perform Group is the digital leader in global sports media and one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. With almost 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, its businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sport.

Perform Group streams sport to fans directly through DAZN, its unique live and on-demand service. It partners with the biggest rights holders to help them commercialise and grow their sports around the world. It produces better, faster, more detailed content and data for broadcasters, media companies, sports teams, and sponsors. It operates some of the world's biggest digital sports platforms, such as Goal.com and SportingNews.com.

About Access Industries

Access Industries is a privately held industrial group with long-term holdings worldwide, founded in 1986 by American-British industrialist and philanthropist Len Blavatnik. Access Industries' investments in the media and entertainment sector include Warner Music Group, Deezer, AI Film, and Perform Group.

About Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is one of the world's leading boxing promoters, led by Managing Director and star promoter Eddie Hearn. Matchroom Boxing has become a powerhouse in boxing promotions with over 100 events in the last five years with 57 World title fights as part of an exclusive broadcast deal with Sky Sports – and growing a stable of elite stars and rising talents like Anthony Joshua MBE, Carl Froch MBE, James DeGale MBE, Kell Brook, Tony Bellew, Amir Khan, Katie Taylor, Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg and Ryan Burnett.

Matchroom Boxing has been central to the rise and rebirth of boxing in Britain, hosting sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London and Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with Joshua's last three fights bringing a combined live gate of over 250,000. Hearn made a move into the US market in September with the signing of former Middleweight World champion Daniel Jacobs and has promoted two shows in New York City with 'The Miracle Man' headlining on HBO. Matchroom Boxing is part of Matchroom Sport, the unrivalled sports event promotional company born of Barry Hearn in 1982.

