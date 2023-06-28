MatchRX Joins Forces With LSPedia to Provide the Industry's Best FDA DSCSA Compliance Software to Independent Pharmacies

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading SaaS provider specializing in product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has partnered with MatchRX to provide OneScan Pharmacy Pro, the industry's top pharmacy DSCSA solution, at a discount for MatchRX members. The collaboration enables pharmacies to fully comply with all requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Since 2010, MatchRX's flexible, innovative online marketplace for overstock drugs has connected pharmacies across the U.S., helping them enhance patient care, improve profits, and increase efficiency. Now, MatchRX is making it easier than ever for pharmacies to comply with DSCSA long before it goes into FDA enforcement on November 27, 2023.

Under this new partnership, MatchRX members can launch LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, the preferred turnkey DSCSA compliance solution for many regional and national group purchasing associations, for under $80 per month.

Johny Kello, CEO and co-founder of MatchRX, said that DSCSA compliance is a critical concern among pharmacies. "With so little time left, and so much at stake for the November deadline, we made it our mission to ask, how do we protect MatchRX members? LSPedia was the answer, and thanks to this collaboration, it's the most complete and affordable one."

LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro receives, tracks, manages, verifies, and investigates EPCIS data, and automates expiry management, partner licenses, data retention, FDA reporting, and more. The software supports efficient, accurate operations, while protecting pharmacies from slowdowns, disruptions, and audits.

"Pharmacies shouldn't have to choose between profits and compliance," said LSPedia CEO Riya Cao. "MatchRX thinks like we do – that compliance should be rewarding. So, we bring the absolute best solution in the industry, and MatchRX brings flexibility and ease to the process."

For more information, please visit https://www.lspedia.com/matchrx.

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products at every point in the supply chain.

About MatchRX

Established in 2010, MatchRX is the trusted online marketplace for 7,000+ independent pharmacies across the United States to buy and sell non-controlled, non-expired overstocked medications, minimize waste, and improve patient access to medications. Transactions processed on MatchRX are for a specific patient need and compliant with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). For more information, call (877) 590-0808, email [email protected], or visit www.matchrx.com

About Pharmacy Pro

LSPedia OneScan Pharmacy Pro enables any pharmacy to quickly achieve comprehensive DSCSA compliance, with modules covering serialization, EPCIS data, and verification, including:

Turnkey EPCIS data from wholesalers, meeting DSCSA's interoperability requirement

Real-time verification of product authenticity and identification of suspect products

Mobile user interface, camera scan, and intuitive workflows for easy scan totes and Rx products for optimized pharmacy operation

Automated documentation and reporting capabilities to streamline compliance processes

Integration with existing pharmacy management systems for seamless data exchanges

For more information, call Daniel MacKinnon at +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected] or visit www.lspedia.com.

