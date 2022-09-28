Matchtune Launches AMP, a Free Indie Artist Music and Mentorship Program for Musicians to Grow Global Streaming Revenue and Audience Through Micro-Sync Licensing to Online Video, Social Media, and Ads

Artists Earn 50/50 Splits and Fully Retain Their Copyrights

All Submissions To Be Screened by Matchtune's Music Experts, Including Co-Founder and "Nouvelle Star" Jury Member André Manoukian

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchtune ( https://www.matchtune.com ), a company dedicated to creating smarter music and video editing tools while respecting and attributing the hard work that goes into music creation, today launched the Artist Music Program (AMP; https://www.matchtune.studio/artist-music-program ), where independent musicians from all genres and geographies can apply to have their music included in creative online and social media video projects all over the world–earning 50/50 splits on micro-sync licensing and retaining 100% of their rights.

Submissions will be screened for industry mentorship opportunities by the team, including by Matchtune co-founder André Manoukian, renowned songwriter, arranger, producer, jazz pianist, and a regular jury member on the popular Nouvelle Star (the French equivalent of American Idol) for more than a dozen years.

"We are entrepreneurs, scientists, and active musicians working together with one goal in mind: to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for young and emerging musicians while making it easier to create beautiful content," said George Macias, Matchtune Co-CEO. "AMP truly exemplifies this, presenting artists with the opportunity to be compensated for their music. Additionally, musicians will retain full ownership of their work and also have said work distributed in powerful creative projects that offer their music a bright opportunity to exist and impact the world."

AMP music will be available inside the Studio by MatchTune app ( https://www.matchtune.studio/ ), which uses AI to empower content creators to quickly find, cut, and sync music to match video content, and share directly to social media. MatchTune's suite of user-friendly products let content creators easily add and edit music to video, remove vocals and much more.

About Matchtune

MatchTune is dedicated to creating smarter music and video tools, while respecting and ensuring that artists and songwriters participate in new expanding revenue streams and gain exposure for their music through the ever-expanding world of content creators. MatchTune's goal is to advance the music and video industry by leveraging its proprietary technology and AI for smart music matching and automatic editing for video content.

Home to the Studio app and the Artist Music Program (AMP), Matchtune was founded in 2017 by composer and producer André Manoukian and tech entrepreneur Philippe Guillaud. Based in Los Angeles and Paris, the MatchTune team is a group of entrepreneurs, scientists, and musicians. MatchTune has partnered with key members of the music community from all over the globe to bring millions of tracks to content creators, providing new avenues for music discovery and use. For more information, please visit https://www.matchtune.com .

