Matchwell Adds Annandale Village to Healthcare Job Marketplace in Georgia

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchwell , the online clinician marketplace, today announced it will begin listing job openings for Annandale Village, a non-profit organization focused on providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries in Atlanta, GA. The free clinician platform is currently available for the following medical disciplines:

- RN

- LPN

- NP

- PT

- OT

- SLP

- PTA

- OTA

- CNA

"Matchwell is on a mission to save the healthcare industry one billion dollars by revolutionizing the way facilities and clinicians come together for flexible work," said Robert Crowe, Founder and CEO, Matchwell. "It's time we bridge the gap between clinicians and facilities, increase the utilization of clinicians out there seeking a work-life balance, remove the middleman, and give healthcare professionals an incredibly easy way to provide great patient care."

About Matchwell

Matchwell launched in the Atlanta area March of 2019 and is quickly expanding its footprint across Georgia. Clinicians can create their free account, upload credentials, and apply to facilities they want to work at. Upon approval, the clinician can view open assignments and select shifts that work for them.

In celebration of their launch, Matchwell is giving clinicians a $10 Visa gift card when they create their free account by July 15, 2019. Visit clinician.wematchwell.com to get started.

Hire More. Spend Less.

Matchwell empowers healthcare organizations with the easiest and most cost effective way to increase the size of their workforce. Facilities can invite their own clinical prospects and directly access pre-qualified clinicians that specifically meet their facility's requirements in the Matchwell marketplace. Visit wematchwell.com/hire to learn more.

About Annandale

Located in Suwanee, Georgia, Annandale Village is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. Annandale offers a comprehensive range of residential and non-residential programs to help men and women lead lives that reflect quality, value, self worth, and achievement. The mission of Annandale is to perpetuate a Village community to provide progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries so they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment. Learn more about at wematchwell.com/annandale .

