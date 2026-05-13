NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchWornShirt (MWS), the world's leading digital auction platform for authenticated match-worn sports memorabilia, today announced a landmark partnership with the Mexican Football Federation, becoming the Official Digital Auction Partner of the Mexico National Team.

Spanning from 2026 through 2031, the five year agreement covers both the Men's and Women's National Teams across all official competitions and international friendlies—unlocking unprecedented access to signed, match-worn jerseys for one of the most passionate fanbases in global sport.

MATCHWORNSHIRT SIGNS DEAL WITH MEXICAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION, BRINGING EXCLUSIVE MEMORABILIA DIRECTLY TO FANS WORLDWIDE

The partnership launches with a curated selection of Men's National Team jerseys, tapping into the growing energy around this summer's global football tournament and bringing fans closer to their favorite players.

Every auction thereafter will go live from kickoff and feature - at a minimum - worn and signed shirts from the Starting XI, alongside jerseys from the full matchday squad. Powered by live auction technology, fans can bid in real time as the match unfolds - including matches throughout the world's biggest stage this summer. Winning bidders receive their shirts embedded with a digital certification backed by MWS's proprietary Fabricks™ technology.

By bringing authenticated, match-worn and signed jerseys directly from the pitch to the fans, MWS continues to redefine how supporters engage with the teams and players they love—turning every match into a gamified experience that extends far beyond the final whistle.

Few teams in the world command the energy, pride, and devotion of Mexico. From packed stadiums across North America to generations of supporters waving their flag worldwide - the national team kit represents more than football - it's identity, heritage, and emotion. This partnership taps directly into that culture, transforming unforgettable in-stadium moments into tangible, collectible pieces of history.

"This is more than a partnership—it's about connecting one of the most iconic teams in the world with its global fanbase in a way that's never been done before," said Tijmen Zonderwijk, Co-Founder of MWS. "Mexican football fans don't just love the game, they live and breathe it. Now, they have the chance to own a real piece of their national team."

SOURCE MatchWornShirt (MWS)