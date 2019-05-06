Matco Tools Adds MaxFlex to the Industry Leading Maximus Diagnostic Family

STOW, Ohio, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools, a leading innovator in the automotive tool and mobile franchise industry, introduces the MaxFlex (part number MDMAXFLEX), a full featured, Android™ based diagnostic tablet that was designed for pure flexibility to meet the needs of all technicians and budgets in the professional automotive industry.

This affordable tablet is designed to flex three different ways to fit the needs of all technicians. First, out of the box, the unit can be used as an enhanced code reader. Secondly, if a technician only usually works on certain vehicle makes and models, the user can create a customized monthly subscription plan and only pay for the coverage they need. Third, the tablet can also be configured to include a fully-loaded software package with annual updates. Using the MaxFlex, the user can gain complete OE-level access to Asian, European and domestic applications for module coding, resets, relearns and bi-directional capabilities.

All three subscription configurations are compatible with Matco's automotive repair database – MaximusFix. This database provides technical service bulletins, flow charts, wiring diagrams and other manufacturer documents needed to help the technician get to the fix and efficiently complete the job.

"In addition to our top-of-the-line Maximus 3.0 model, we wanted to expand our Maximus line by introducing a more affordable option that offers our customers the ability to configure the scan tool to fit their diagnostic needs," said Matco Tools Vice President of Marketing Ben Gambrel. "The MaxFlex is affordable and flexible to allow all technicians to have industry-leading diagnostic capabilities at their fingertips."

The MaxFlex and MaximusFix database are available exclusively from Matco Tools. To locate a distributor in your area or for more information on the product, call 1-866-289-8665 or visit www.matcotools.com.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of nearly 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, visit www.MatcoTools.com.

SOURCE Matco Tools

Related Links

http://www.matcotools.com

