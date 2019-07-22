Matco Tools Adds Revolutionary Capabilities to Diagnostics Lineup with MaximusFlash+

STOW, Ohio, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools, a leading innovator in the automotive tool and mobile franchise industry, introduces the MaximusFlash+ (MDMAXFLASH), an easy to use remote diagnostics tool, enabling flashing and reprogramming right at the shop.

With vehicles becoming more complex and requiring re-flashing services, many independent automotive shops end up turning away business to dealerships, incurring towing costs and ultimately losing out on the job. With the MaximusFlash+, now all automotive technicians can have OE level flashing and live diagnostic expertise at their fingertips whenever they need it to perform these services in-house.

The MaximusFlash+ was designed with simple plug and play features, making flashing as easy as 1, 2, 3. Simply connect the device to the vehicle, connect the battery support and internet, and submit a diagnostic service request online. Within 30 minutes, a Matco factory-certified diagnostic technician will call the shop and complete the service.

In addition to flashing vehicles, the MaximusFlash+ can help shops with all their diagnostic needs. If the shop is stuck on a tricky diagnosis or needs a second set of eyes, their technicians can request a diagnostic scan service and have one of Matco's diagnostic experts talk them through the OE scan tool results. This will also assist the shop in more efficiently utilizing their labor, allowing the Matco factory-certified diagnostic technician to finish the diagnosis, freeing up the top technicians in the shop to turn more jobs.

For more information on the MaximusFlash+, visit https://bit.ly/2Lq3A6I. To locate a distributor in your area, call 1-866-289-8665 or visit www.matcotools.com.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of nearly 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, visit www.MatcoTools.com.

SOURCE Matco Tools

