Matco Tools Celebrates Tools for the Cause

Since Tools for the Cause began in 2012, Matco Tools has donated nearly $800,000 to research and community-based organizations. Along with partnering with the Fisher House Foundation, the Matco Tools for the Cause program also supports the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

"Many of our distributors and associates have either served or have a family member who has served in one of the branches of the military," explains Ben Gambrel, Matco Tools vice president of marketing. "With its efforts to ease the burden on military families, the Fisher House Foundation is an excellent addition to the Tools for the Cause Program."

For more than 25 years, the Fisher House Foundation has provided a "home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. These homes offer free temporary lodging to military and veterans' families throughout the United States, Germany and United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.fisherhouse.org

Tools for the Cause items are available exclusively from Matco Tools. To locate a distributor in your area or for more information on the product, call 1-866-289-8665 or visit www.matcotools.com/toolsforthecause .

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of over 1,700 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, please visit www.MatcoTools.com.

