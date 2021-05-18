Matco Tools Launches the Next Generation of Tool Storage. Tweet this

The 2-bay 2s line is available in 5 standard colors with black trim including Sapphire Blue, Fire Red, Pale Horse White, Outlaw Black and Thunderstorm Grey. New features include aluminum overwrapped handles that protect them from scratches and a standard kickplate for added durability and protection. Matco has a long-standing tradition of top quality and a dedication to creating an even stronger, more industrious toolbox to better protect your tools. Technicians can still count on Matco's T-shaped center shelf and inner walls that are fully welded at the connection points to ensure the toolboxes are the most sturdy, stable and secure boxes in the industry.

The 2s line of toolboxes and accessories are available exclusively from Matco Tools. To locate a distributor in your area or for more information on the product, call 1-866-289-8665 or visit www.matcotools.com.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of over 1,700 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Franchise 500®, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, please visit www.MatcoTools.com.

