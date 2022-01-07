MATCO TOOLS RANKED A TOP FRANCHISE IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500® Tweet this

Factors that go into the evaluation include: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points.

"This past year continued to be challenging for so many businesses, but the strength and tenacity of our Franchisees persisted." says Matco Tools Vice President of Marketing, Hilda Shipcka. "We saw record setting growth for our business owners and welcomed many new franchisees who are realizing their dream of business ownership with Matco."

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. This will be Matco's 22nd consecutive Top 50 ranking and is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Matco Tools

Since 1979, Matco Tools has provided professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of nearly 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Consecutively ranking among the top 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for the past 22 years, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, visit www.matcotools.com/franchise/.

