MATE & ME INTRODUCES THE FIRST PRENATAL GUMMY DUO FOR HIM + HER

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Newly launched prenatal wellness brand, Mate & Me is changing how couples approach healthy family planning with the first prenatal gummies for him and her. Developed and brought to market after years of research and in consultation with health industry experts, this ultimate prenatal pairing has been designed to support the unique needs of men and women during their fertility journey. Backed by science with clinically proven ingredients, Mate & Me's Prenatal Gummies For Him + For Her are effective, delicious, and easy to take. These supplements are also packaged in 100% compostable pouches.

Mate & Me Prenatal Gummies For Him + For Her (CNW Group/Mate & Me co)

"We're thrilled to bring to market our prenatal gummy duo - a simple first step designed to support couples during this exciting time," says Brianna Neufeld, CEO of Mate & Me. "It takes two to make a baby yet a man's role in preconception doesn't get the attention it deserves. It was important to us to create prenatals with key essentials for both men and women and offer something couples can enjoy taking together."

For years, preconception health and care have been predominantly focused on women. Research now shows that the health and nutrition of both men and women during the preconception phase are equally important for pregnancy outcomes and the lifelong health of their children. Mate & Me prenatal gummies were created to address a man's sperm cell health prior to conception and provide mom and baby with key essentials during preconception and pregnancy.

The unique formulations were designed to be taken together as The Duo and include:

Prenatal Gummies For Him ($35)

A blend of 8 key ingredients including antioxidants to support male fertility, sperm cell health, and general well-being. Contains an optimal amount of CoQ10 supported by clinical trials plus essentials such as Selenium, Vitamin C+E, Zinc, and D3.

Prenatal Gummies For Her ($35)

A formulation of 13 vitamins/minerals to support mom and baby during preconception and pregnancy. Contains essential nutrients such as Folate, Choline, Vit C, D3, B6 + B12, Iron, and Iodine, along with other key ingredients. This formulation can help support proper development, baby's brain health & development, plus provide neural tube support, and more.

Made in a GMP-compliant facility in the USA with quality ingredients, Mate & Me gummies are free from artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and gelatin. They are also gluten, GMO, and allergen-free.

Mate & Me prenatals can be purchased at mateandme.com. Product bundles are also available.

About

Mate & Me is a newly formed lifestyle brand committed to setting a new standard in prenatal care and reproductive wellness for men and women. With a focus on creating products that are purpose-built and challenge the status quo, this women-led company launched in 2024 with the first Prenatal Gummies For Him + Her. Designed for today's modern couples, Mate & Me offers a simple first step to healthy family planning, together.

SOURCE Mate & Me co