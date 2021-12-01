Mate korea, 'K-Beauty On' Holding 1st anniversary event of promotional store... Focus on expanding the Vietnamese market

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mate korea (CEO Deokhwa Shin), a resident of the Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, announced that it would hold an event to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the 'K-Beauty On' promotional store opened in 2020 until November 26 and focus on expanding the local market.



In the case of Vietnam, compared to the size of the cosmetics market in 2010, it grew rapidly about 133% (500 billion KRW) by 2019. In the case of new consumers in their twenties, preference for Korean cosmetic brands is on the rise as Korean content consumption continues to boom.

However, until recently, due to the explosive increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, Vietnam implemented a strong control policy such as suspending all service businesses from the end of June 2021 and restricting travel through the issuance of pass cards, but they are resuming their economic activity from November 1st.

Mate korea plans to maximize on/offline utilization by simultaneously holding the 1st anniversary event of 'K-Beauty On' promotional store and on the mobile (Vietnamese national messenger ZALO exclusive contract) as online channel.

The promotional store for 'K-Beauty On', which is celebrating 1st anniversary, is located in the largest downtown area in Ho Chi Minh City, making it easy for consumers to visit due to its abundant floating population, and companies who are participating in stores are not only big major Korean cosmetic companies, but also include about 20 small medium company products.

In the event of the 1st anniversary of the 'K-Beauty On' promotional store, Mate korea is complying with the quarantine rules recommended by the Vietnamese government, and holding giveaway event, 1+1 discount, and providing goods to promote K-beauty products of Mate korea's local branch (Vietmate).

Through this event, Mate korea CEO Deokhwa Shin expressed his will to do his best to become a bridgehead for Korean small and medium-sized cosmetic companies that wish to advance into Vietnam.

Mate korea, located in Pangyo, Gyeonggi-do, is a startup company working hard to expand the market to Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, as well as China and Pakistan for the overseas advancement of Korean small and medium-sized cosmetic companies.

Mate korea plans to become an official partner of Alibaba.com in November to provide Alibaba services, and they are expanding two additional countries for their sales channels by collaborating with offline beauty store from Pakistan.

In addition, Deokhwa Shin, CEO of Matekorea, recently received a commendation from the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy for contributing to society of state development through the use of the FTA for mutual growth between large and small businesses and he promised he will work harder for the small and medium-sized companies in Korea.

