Mate Korea Launches New Commerce Platform "PIGSELL"

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mate Korea, a resident company of Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, announced that it has launched "PIGSELL", a new commerce platform that allows product registration and sales at one click.

An official said, "Pigsell is a cross-border sales solution designed for small business owners and SMEs who having difficulties entering the global market. It enables users to quickly and scalably make both online and offline sales. Users can register and sell products with one click without signing up directly on global commerce. Pigsell also automatically translates registered products into the local language and enables integrated management of various certification procedures, such as product certification registration with the Global Food and Drug Administration."

"The currently released version is version 1.0, and we plan to open a new version in conjunction with the web domain in the second half of this year," said CEO Deok-hwa Shin. "Our goal is for all SMEs in Korea to easily solve everything from fulfillment to marketing through Pigsell."

SOURCE Matekorea