MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MATELASER, INC., an FDA-certified U.S. manufacturer of therapeutic laser systems, today announced the crowdfunding debut of its W1 REGEN Series, including W1 REGEN and W1 REGEN ULTRA. Weighing only 24 grams per module, the W1 REGEN is the world's lightest wearable medical-grade cold laser — empowering anyone to experience deep-tissue recovery, pain relief, and enhanced circulation anytime, anywhere.

MATELASER Launches W1 REGEN Series — The World’s Lightest Wearable Medical-Grade Cold Laser for Deep Tissue Healing

Powered by patented VCSEL laser technology and dual wavelengths (660nm red + 810nm near-infrared), the W1 REGEN delivers up to 70mW laser output per module with medical precision. The advanced 1000Hz high-frequency pulsed mode enables deeper cellular activation while remaining safe, comfortable, and drug-free.

"Our mission is to bring professional laser precision into everyday wellness," said Dr. Jack Biesenbach, cofounder of MATELASER, INC. "The W1 REGEN Series transforms clinical laser therapy into a lightweight, wearable experience — letting users take charge of their healing and performance anytime, anywhere."

Next-Generation Wearable Laser Innovation

Unlike traditional LED-based home light therapy devices, the W1 REGEN uses focused VCSEL laser beams with a 25° divergence angle, ensuring optimal energy penetration into muscles, joints, and nerves. This innovation enhances tissue regeneration, circulation, and pain relief far beyond the limits of LED therapy.

W1 REGEN — A single 70mW module for precise, localized pain relief and muscle recovery.

W1 REGEN ULTRA — Four synchronized modules (total 280mW output) for multi-zone or larger-area therapy such as the lower back, thighs, or both knees simultaneously.

Both versions feature three therapy modes (Continuous / 10Hz / 1000Hz Pulsed) for customized treatment goals and smart wear accessories for effortless placement on muscles, joints, or nerves.

Bridging Clinical Science and Everyday Wellness

The W1 REGEN Series marks a milestone in making clinical-grade laser therapy accessible for personal use. Built on MATELASER's decades of research in photobiomodulation (PBM) — the science of using light to stimulate cellular repair — the device offers hospital-level precision in a form designed for daily life.

MATELASER engineers miniaturized its VCSEL diode system and advanced thermal management design to ensure stable output without overheating, even during extended sessions. This innovation not only improves energy efficiency but also ensures consistent therapeutic performance — a challenge most consumer-grade light devices fail to meet.

"We designed W1 REGEN Series to deliver the same photobiomodulation benefits trusted by medical professionals," said Dr. Jack Biesenbach. "Every specification — from wavelength stability to power density — was validated through clinical standards before it reached the consumer market." The result is a wearable portable laser that bridges the gap between clinical efficacy and consumer convenience, redefining the future of home rehabilitation and wellness care.

Everyday Wellness, Redefined

Compact, lightweight, and intuitively designed, the W1 REGEN integrates seamlessly into modern active lifestyles.

It supports:

Drug-free pain relief for chronic or post-work discomfort

Faster recovery after workouts or physiotherapy

Safe post-surgery rehabilitation

Relaxation and nervous system balance through gentle photobiomodulation

The ULTRA model includes a smart charging dock, powering all modules simultaneously — making full-body sessions efficient and effortless.

Whether used by athletes, office workers, or older adults managing chronic pain, the W1 REGEN Series delivers professional-grade results in a comfortable, hands-free experience.

Crowdfunding Launch on Kickstarter

The W1 REGEN Series officially launches on Kickstarter on November 18 at 7AM PST / 10AM EST. Early backers will receive exclusive launch discounts, limited-edition perks, and first access to this groundbreaking wearable laser therapy system.

About MATELASER, INC

MATELASER, INC., headquartered in the Miami, is an FDA-certified manufacturer specializing in high-power medical lasers. With decades of expertise in photobiomodulation technology, MATELASER is dedicated to making professional-grade laser therapy accessible, safe, and effective for everyday users around the world.

