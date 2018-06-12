Materia, Inc. sponsors a Journal of Petroleum Technology webinar for the oil and gas industry: Improving Reliability and Performance of Subsea Insulation & Downhole Tools with Proxima® Thermoset Resins

The webinar will focus on how Proxima® High Temperature Insulation (HTI) resins were used in a very challenging project that required insulated flowline with a 30-year service life in a hot-wet, high temperature, high pressure environment. The Proxima® High Performance Resins (HPR) for downhole tools and cementing products will also be discussed as the focus of a project that required the creation of a performance advantage for the end-user and reduced operating costs for the processor, in a highly competitive market.

"We'd like to use this webinar opportunity to share our success stores with stakeholders throughout the value chain to build awareness of solutions that can help them deliver enhanced performance to their customers, even in the most challenging operating environments," said Cliff Post, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Materia.

Please visit http://oilandgas.materia-inc.com to register for the webinar and for more information about Proxima® thermoset resins for oil and gas applications.

Materia, Inc. develops and manufactures advanced materials that solve complex problems facing today's energy, chemical, electronics, industrial, and transportation industries. With applications ranging from subsea oil and gas production to structural composites, Proxima® thermoset resins create differentiated value for its customers. For more information visit: www.materia-inc.com.

