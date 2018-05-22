Proxima ACR resins are ultra-low viscosity for infusion processing and can be used with commercial fabrics based on glass or carbon fiber. Laminates produced with Proxima ACR resins exhibit superior fracture toughness, excellent fatigue performance, and low water absorption.

"The Proxima ACR 4350 composite resin is ultra-tough and resistant to high temperatures given its Tg > 350° F, with low viscosity suitable for vacuum assisted resin transfer molding," said Cliff Post, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Materia. "This new material addresses an industry need that is not met by epoxies or polyurethanes."

At SAMPE Materia will also present "The Advantages of Proxima® Thermoset Resins and Thermoset Resin Processing" at 11am and 2pm on May 22 and May 23 in its booth, K54.

Please visit http://www.materia-inc.com/products/thermoset-resins and Materia SAMPE booth K54 for product information.

For more information, contact:

Alex Warren

Marketing Manager

626.584.3941 ext. 285

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/materia-inc-to-showcase-new-composite-resins-at-sampe-300652320.html

SOURCE Materia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.materia-inc.com

