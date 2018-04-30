Materia, Inc. to showcase Proxima® thermosets for the Oil & Gas industry at OTC in Houston

News provided by

Materia, Inc.

08:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia, Inc., a world-leading supplier of advanced polymers, will showcase its Proxima® thermoset resin product lines for applications in the oil & gas industry along with a series of daily technical presentations at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, at booth #6464 from April 30May 3, 2018.  The company is known for providing practical and economical solutions for applications in extreme and challenging environments such as downhole tools and cementing, subsea thermal insulation, and syntactic foam products. 

Cross-section of a thermally insulated flowline using Proxima High Temperature Insulation thermoset resins
Cross-section of a thermally insulated flowline using Proxima High Temperature Insulation thermoset resins
Downhole and cementing tools made with Proxima High Performance Resins
Downhole and cementing tools made with Proxima High Performance Resins
Cross-section of a thermally insulated flowline using Proxima High Temperature Insulation thermoset resins Downhole and cementing tools made with Proxima High Performance Resins

At OTC, Materia will share information about the Proxima® High Performance Resins (HPR) line for downhole tools and cementing products.  Its HPR resins deliver better drillability than aluminum, better thermal stability than standard thermoplastics, and better wear resistance than typical compression molded thermosets.  In addition, as the industry's go-to partner for the most reliable subsea thermal insulation, providing miles and miles of defect-free thermal insulation resins for global industry leaders, Materia will discuss it Proxima® High Temperature Insulation (HTI) resins.  Finally, Materia's syntactic thermoset resins will be featured at OTC.  These resins are filler compatible and maximize the obtainable microsphere loading while providing the processing ease of polyurethanes and toughness superior to epoxies.

"We're excited to speak with customers at OTC about how we can help address their unmet needs with Proxima resins which we designed to be ultra-tough and resistant to high temperatures," said Cliff Post, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Materia.  "In addition, they are an excellent substitute for metal, delivering significant performance improvements and cost savings."   

Please visit http://materia-inc.com for product information and http://oilandgas.materia-inc.com/presentations/otc-2018 for information about scheduled presentations at OTC. 

For more information, contact:
Alex Warren
Marketing Manager
626.584.3941 ext 285
awarren@materia-inc.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/materia-inc-to-showcase-proxima-thermosets-for-the-oil--gas-industry-at-otc-in-houston-300638664.html

SOURCE Materia, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.materia-inc.com

Also from this source

Jan 30, 2018, 08:00 ET Materia, Inc. Names New President and CEO, Christopher Murphy

Dec 20, 2017, 11:10 ET Materia, Inc. Sells Catalyst Business to Umicore

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Materia, Inc. to showcase Proxima® thermosets for the Oil & Gas industry at OTC in Houston

News provided by

Materia, Inc.

08:00 ET