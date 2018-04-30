Materia, Inc. to showcase Proxima® thermosets for the Oil & Gas industry at OTC in Houston

At OTC, Materia will share information about the Proxima® High Performance Resins (HPR) line for downhole tools and cementing products. Its HPR resins deliver better drillability than aluminum, better thermal stability than standard thermoplastics, and better wear resistance than typical compression molded thermosets. In addition, as the industry's go-to partner for the most reliable subsea thermal insulation, providing miles and miles of defect-free thermal insulation resins for global industry leaders, Materia will discuss it Proxima® High Temperature Insulation (HTI) resins. Finally, Materia's syntactic thermoset resins will be featured at OTC. These resins are filler compatible and maximize the obtainable microsphere loading while providing the processing ease of polyurethanes and toughness superior to epoxies.

"We're excited to speak with customers at OTC about how we can help address their unmet needs with Proxima resins which we designed to be ultra-tough and resistant to high temperatures," said Cliff Post, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Materia. "In addition, they are an excellent substitute for metal, delivering significant performance improvements and cost savings."

Please visit http://materia-inc.com for product information and http://oilandgas.materia-inc.com/presentations/otc-2018 for information about scheduled presentations at OTC.

