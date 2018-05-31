Materia to Present "Advanced Well Control Using Rapid Cross-Linking Polymers" at the AMI Oil & Gas Polymer Engineering Conference in Houston

"We are very honored and excited about discussing ways to improve well control using our unique thermoset resins," said Cliff Post, Vice President, Commercial & Business Development at Materia. He added, "This is a very important problem for which the industry has been seeking solutions and we're pleased to be able to advance industry knowledge and options for well-control."

Materia is known for providing practical and economical solutions that deliver superior performance for the oil and gas industry. At the show, Materia will share information about the Proxima® High Performance Resins (HPR) line for downhole tools and cementing products. Its HPR resins deliver better drillability than aluminum, better thermal stability than standard thermoplastics, and better wear resistance than typical compression molded thermosets. In addition, as the industry's go-to partner for the most reliable subsea thermal insulation, providing miles and miles of defect-free thermal insulation resins for global industry leaders, Materia will discuss its Proxima® High Temperature Insulation (HTI) resins. Finally, Materia's syntactic thermoset resins will be featured at AMI. These resins are filler compatible and maximize the obtainable microsphere loading while providing the processing ease of polyurethanes and toughness superior to epoxies.

