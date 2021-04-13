Material Acquires Global Design Agency Aruliden

Material's unique combination of insights-led consulting and technology-driven marketing services will expand Aruliden's front-end and back-end offerings for its impressive roster of innovative and future-oriented clients. Founded in 2006 by Rinat Aruh and Johan Liden, Aruliden creates purpose-driven brands, products, and experiences for businesses including startups and Fortune 100 companies. Its expertise lies at the intersection of industrial and brand design, developing category-disrupting and award-winning work for clients including Google, Bulgari, Marc Jacobs and Compass. Most recently, Aruliden earned another coveted Red Dot: Best of the Best Award for its simplified and intuitive design of Google Meet Hardware – Series One .

"Just one look at Aruliden's portfolio of work, and it's clear that they are leading the way with a proven track record of design excellence," said Material CEO Dave Sackman. "Their expertise in industrial design will complement Material's exceptional digital design capabilities and will take our creative reputation to new heights. This move also will enable us to develop greater opportunities for the growth and development of our team as we strive to set an industry standard for brand innovation."

Aruliden, now a Material company, will work hand in hand with Material colleagues to help deliver exceptional experiences through design and innovation. In addition to its New York headquarters, the Aruliden acquisition will expand Material's existing presence in Silicon Valley and Europe.

"Material is an extremely strong fit from a strategic and cultural perspective," said Aruliden Co-founder and CEO Rinat Aruh. "As we looked to deliver design innovation at scale with complementary capabilities, we began a search for a like-minded partner with an entrepreneurial spirit and growth mindset, a partner who could help us extend our offerings overnight and create exciting new opportunities for our clients and our team. We found that partner in Material."

"Joining Material will enable us to continue to deliver design excellence across all we do and augment our design innovation capabilities-allowing us to create even more purpose-driven brands, products, and experiences," said Aruliden Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Johan Liden. "We are always looking for ways to futureproof our offering, and this is a powerful step toward that commitment."

Brands and marketers interested in learning more about Material's innovation and product design capabilities or other solutions can visit https://materialplus.io/solutions/ or fill out Material's contact form . Material is a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital .

About Material

Material is a leading integrated marketing services company that leverages deep human understanding to help brands deliver material outcomes and experiences for their customers and the communities they serve. We build B2C and B2B brands from the insight out by providing a seamless journey that combines data and analytics, insights-led consulting, and experience activation into one integrated offering. Learn more about Material's solutions across Analytics, Insights, Growth Strategy, Brand Marketing, Product Design and CRM & Loyalty at https://materialplus.io/.

About Aruliden, a Material Company

Aruliden is a global design agency known for its award-winning work – born from the shared principle that considered design and meaningful products can provide a greater purpose and inherently bring joy into people's lives. Aruliden's teams pragmatically solve problems through the power of design excellence, bringing ideas from ideation through to launch. From envisioning tools that deliver on a collaborative future in partnership with Google and working alongside leading startups and fortune 100 clients – Aruliden provides faces, forms, and identities to some of the world's most well-recognized brands and industry titans across sectors. Aruliden was founded in 2006 by Rinat Aruh, CEO, and Johan Liden, CCO, and is headquartered in New York City with a presence in San Francisco and Amsterdam. Learn more at aruliden.com .

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, technology and business services and industrial services. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has managed $3.7 billion of committed equity capital, and has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 135 add-on acquisitions.

