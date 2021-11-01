Material Appoints Bill Kanarick Company President

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Material , a fast growing customer intelligence and experience design consultancy, announced the appointment of Bill Kanarick as the company's President. Kanarick's hiring underscores Material's mission to unlock and scale the power of its behavioral science, customer analytics and design services as clients increasingly anchor their digital transformation efforts on a deeper understanding of their customers. Bill will lead Material's strengthened leadership team and guide its strategists, technologists, researchers, designers and creators to help clients better adapt to the dynamic digital marketplace.

"I've spent the bulk of my career building businesses and helping clients navigate the challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving digital marketplace," said Kanarick. "In this environment, the depth and availability of the actionable customer insight clients need to succeed is a real challenge, especially as consumer attention is measured in seconds, and competition for those seconds is unprecedented. At Material, we are built to help clients address this customer centric challenge. And from what I have seen in my journey with Material to date, we are fundamentally great at doing just that."

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Material. There are few executives as seasoned and accomplished as Bill who live at the intersection of digital transformation and customer insight and experience," said Dave Sackman Chairman and CEO of Material. "Bill joins at an incredibly exciting time for the company as we have been quietly building what we believe will be a real force in the market. Bill's proven track-record, experience and leadership will be instrumental to scaling our business, taking Material to the next level, accelerating our ability to have an even bigger impact on the world at large, and propelling us to do better work and solve problems for our clients where customer centricity meets digital transformation."

In his role as President, Kanarick will oversee all operating and business service divisions across Material, focusing on scaling Material for greater growth through evolving capabilities, developing technologies, and enhancing its connected service model to meet clients' needs in bigger and bolder ways. Additionally, he will spearhead the development of new offerings and data solutions that enable businesses to create meaningful experiences rooted in insights and human understanding.

Kanarick brings his vast experience in digital, technology and broad-based customer experience market leadership to Material and its clients. In his role at EY, he led the Global Transformation team, and was a central architect in the Consulting business's pivot to transformation market leadership. Prior to EY, Kanarick was the Global Chief Strategy Officer of Publicis Sapient, the Digital Business Transformation arm of Publicis Groupe, which formed following the 2015, $3.7bn dollar Publicis Groupe acquisition of Sapient. During Bill's time at Sapient he was a core member of the executive team that drove significant growth and market leadership from the early inception of the digital market in the late 90's through to today's pervasive digital environment. Kanarick held a variety of high impact roles at Sapient including Global Chief Strategy Officer and Global President SapientNitro. Kanarick also has significant international experience, having led the growth and evolution of Sapient's initial entry into the European market.

Material has achieved milestone results over the last few years, driving robust double-digit growth and continuing to deepen its unique combination of behavioral science and customer analytics adding increased strategic differentiation via key acquisitions that have added enriched design, customer experience and product and service capability. This is all done in service of a world class client base that includes companies like Amazon, Apple, Disney, LEGO and Yamaha – companies that are setting the standard for how to compete in the fast-moving, ever-changing digital marketplace.

"Few companies are better placed than Material to help clients build truly customer centric businesses. At a time where we are seeing further acceleration toward customer empowerment brought on by the pandemic, it's hard to imagine a more valuable partner than one who can help create real customer intimacy," continued Kanarick. "I'd say, watch this space. Material is doing some incredibly exciting work, and I'm eager to help share it with the world."

About Material

Material is a leading global consumer intelligence and customer experience consultancy. ­Partnering with business leaders, we help tackle their most significant customer challenges to help them differentiate in the marketplace, build smarter, more connected experiences, and maximize value delivered to customers and society. Our unique customer intelligence engine is powered by analytics and behavioral science, fuels world-class design and enables the delivery of products and services to bring digital transformation to life. Learn more at materialplus.io.

