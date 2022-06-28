Material Bank Wins Esteemed Adobe Experience Maker "The Disruptor" Award

Imagination Media is honored to partner with Material Bank and Adobe on this ground-breaking B2B digital buying experience that dynamically personalizes over 450 brands, thousands of skus, and a content database with over 27 million unique assets.

Material Bank is the largest material marketplace for the architecture and design industry. They connect thousands of design professionals to hundreds of manufacturers utilizing Adobe's sophisticated technology. They successfully deliver samples overnight to customers anywhere in the US. Material Bank's laser focus on sustainability while delivering to over 75,000 active B2B customers monthly is awe inspiring.

Imagination Media is proud to partner with Material Bank and Adobe disrupting the design industry.

Imagination Media is an eCommerce focused digital agency and systems integrator. We provide consulting, creative, and development services for retailers that help them implement enterprise technology and state-of-the-art solutions.

