Material Fact

Additionally, pursuant to §2º of Article 8 and in accordance with Article 12 of the Bylaws, Mrs. Karla Bertocco Trindade will be a member of the Board of Directors while she holds the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Karla Bertocco Trindade holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, a Bachelor's Degree in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo and a post-graduate degree in Administrative Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas Law School. She was Undersecretary of Partnerships and Innovation at the Secretary of Government of São Paulo State Government, responsible for coordinating the different Public Private Partnerships and Concessions projects in the State of São Paulo, between 2015 and 2018. She was Director General of the Regulatory Agency of Public Services Delegates of Transportation of the State of São Paulo - ARTESP between 2011 and 2015. She was Director of Institutional Relations of the Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo - ARSESP between 2008 and 2010. She was Senior Advisor to the President of Sabesp between the years 2003 and 2006.

