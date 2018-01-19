MATERIAL FACT: Second Regular Tariff Revision of Sabesp

ARSESP Resolution nº 780 – Timeline for the Final Stage of Sabesp's Regular Tariff Revision Stage Description Period 1 Publication of the Technical Note with the methodology proposal January 16th, 2018 2 Public Consultation and Public Hearing on the methodology proposal From January 17th to February 5th, 2018 3 Request of additional data on Sabesp's Business Plan By January 31st, 2018 4 Submission, by Sabesp, of additional data on its Business Plan By February 19th, 2018 5 Publication of the methodology's detailed report and final technical note By February 27th, 2018 6 Analysis of Sabesp's data and preparation of the preliminary technical note for the calculation of the Final P0 By March 22nd, 2018 7 Public Consultation and Public Hearing on the Final P0 proposal From March 23rd to April 13th, 2018 8 Analysis of received contributions and publication of detailed report on the Final P0 proposal By May 9th, 2018 9 Publication of the 2nd OTR final results: Final Technical Note and Resolution with the tariff table By May 10th, 2018

The Final Maximum Average Tariff (Final P0) will be disclosed by May 10th, 2018, and applied pursuant to Article 39 of Law 11,445/2007.

Differences in revenues resulting from the amounts authorized on October 10th, 2017 (Preliminary P0) and the tariff amounts that will be calculated in the final stage of the 2nd Regular Tariff Revision (Final P0) will be duly compensated and applied to the tariffs of public water supply and sewage services.

Additionally, Arsesp published the Notice of Public Hearing nº 01/2018 referring to Stage 2 of the Timeline, to be held on January 29th, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (GMT-3) at the "André Franco Montoro" auditorium located at Pátio do Colégio, 184 – Centro – São Paulo – SP – Ground Floor.

The full versions of the Resolution nº 780, Notice of Public Hearing, and other information referring to them, are available at Arsesp's website and headquarters which are located at Av. Paulista, 2313, 4th Floor, CEP 01311-300 – São Paulo – SP.

The full versions of the Resolution and Notice of Public Hearing are also available at Sabesp's Investor Relations website.

