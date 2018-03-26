MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage

SÃO PAULO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Brazil, São Paulo, March 26, 2018 - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law No. 6404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, today, on March 26th, 2018, the Regulatory Agency for Sanitation and Energy of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) released the Preliminary Technical Note NT.F-0004-2018 with the Proposed Calculation of the Maximum Average Tariff (P0) of Sabesp's 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision and the X Factor: Final Stage.
The period for the Consultation and Public Hearing 03/2018 is from March 27th, 2018 to April 17th, 2018.
The main highlights are:
|
Final Regulatory Asset Base – RAB
|
R$ 38.4 Billion
|
WACC
|
8.11%
|
X Factor
|
0.9287%
|
P0
|
R$ 3.8207/m³
|
Tariff Repositioning Index
|
4.7744%
The proposed Tariff Repositioning Index of 4.7744% shall be applied linearly on the current tariff tables.
The full text of the Preliminary Technical Note NT.F-0004-2018 referring to the second stage of the Ordinary Tariff Revision is available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area and on ARSESP's website.
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
