MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage

The period for the Consultation and Public Hearing 03/2018 is from March 27th, 2018 to April 17th, 2018.

The main highlights are:

Final Regulatory Asset Base – RAB R$ 38.4 Billion WACC 8.11% X Factor 0.9287% P0 R$ 3.8207/m³ Tariff Repositioning Index 4.7744%

The proposed Tariff Repositioning Index of 4.7744% shall be applied linearly on the current tariff tables.

The full text of the Preliminary Technical Note NT.F-0004-2018 referring to the second stage of the Ordinary Tariff Revision is available on Sabesp's website, in the Investor Relations area and on ARSESP's website.

