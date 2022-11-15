Material Handling Equipment Market In Biomass Power Plant to grow by USD 869.16 Million, Material handling equipment increasing the efficiency of the combustion process in a biomass power plant to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The material handling equipment market in biomass power plants is estimated to grow by USD 869.16 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.36%. 32% of the growth will originate from Europe. The report extensively covers material handling equipment market segmentation in biomass power plants by Product (Digestors, Feeder systems, Silos and storage tanks, Chippers, and Grinders) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Request a Free Sample Report.

Material Handling Equipment Market: Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Material Handling Equipment Market in Biomass Power Plant

One of the key factors driving growth in the material handling equipment market in the biomass power plant is that material handling equipment which increases the efficiency of the combustion process in a biomass power plant. Biomass is still used to meet the energy needs of some of the world's least developed regions. In these uses, biomass is burned directly to create heat energy. Some biomass power plants generate electricity by directly burning biomass. While this method requires less money, it falls short of maximising fuel efficiency. Therefore, a number of large-scale commercial biomass power plants use advanced material handling tools like grinders and digestors to break down biomass in the absence of oxygen and produce renewable natural gas or methane. The calorific value of renewable natural gas is greater. These factors are driving the demand for material handling equipment for biomass power plants during the forecast period.

Material Handling Equipment Market: Trend

A market trend for material handling equipment in biomass power plants that is anticipated to have a favorable effect is the growing need to manage municipal solid garbage. Waste is produced due to the increased consumption of goods and services brought on by rapid urbanization and rising disposable income. Rapid economic growth is occurring in several developing nations, including Bangladesh, Vietnam, and India, and it is having an ongoing positive impact on both the urban population and per capita disposable income. This leads to a sharp rise in the amount of MSW produced in these nations. Therefore, it is anticipated that the increasing need for waste-to-energy plants will drive the demand for material handling equipment.

Material Handling Equipment Market: Vendor Insights

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Andritz AG

Amandus Kahl GmbH and Co. KG

Astec Industries Inc.

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

General Kinematics Corp.

MAX Automation SE

Dust Solutions Inc.

RUD Ketten Rieger and Dietz GmbH u Co. KG

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Terex Corp.

ZE ENERGY Inc.

Material Handling Equipment Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe will account for 32% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for material handling equipment used in biomass power plants are Germany and France. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in South America, APAC, and MEA. The growth of the material handling equipment market in biomass power plants in Europe throughout the forecast period would be facilitated by the energy produced using solid biomass, such as wood pellets and biogas.

Material Handling Equipment Market Scope In Biomass Power Plant Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $869.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Andritz AG, Amandus Kahl GmbH and Co. KG, Astec Industries Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Kinematics Corp., MAX Automation SE, Dust Solutions Inc., RUD Ketten Rieger and Dietz GmbH u Co. KG, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Terex Corp., and ZE ENERGY Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

