Material handling equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for improved operational efficiency to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The material handling equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 14,096.55 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.49%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Industrial Machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The material handling equipment market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Material Handling Equipment Market

The material handling equipment market - Vendor Landscape

The material handling equipment market is fragmented with the presence of many global vendors including Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FlexLink Holding AB, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Mecalux SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., via store SYSTEMS GmbH, and NACCO Industries Inc. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. The material handling equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Columbus McKinnon Corp.: The company offers strategic material handling solutions such as automation, crane kits, crane solutions, and energy savings.

The company offers strategic material handling solutions such as automation, crane kits, crane solutions, and energy savings. Crown Equipment Corp.: The company offers material handling equipment such as forklifts, used forklifts, and new forklifts.

The company offers material handling equipment such as forklifts, used forklifts, and new forklifts. Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers various conveyor material handling equipment under its subsidiary called Vega Conveyors and Automation Private Limited.

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

The material handling equipment market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cranes and lifting equipment, industrial trucks, continuous handling equipment, and racking and storage equipment), application (construction, e-commerce, foods and beverages, automotive, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The cranes and lifting equipment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the construction and heavy equipment industry has increased the demand for cranes and other lifting equipment for material handling applications. Bridge, port, truck-mounted, and jib cranes are commonly used for lifting and lowering materials. Furthermore, harbor cranes are mainly designed to handle cargo and containers. Harbor cranes are equipped with different tools according to the handling of different types of cargo.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

The material handling equipment market - Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth by 2027. Growing urbanization has increased the demand for residential properties in European countries, which is also a key factor driving the increasing demand for material handling equipment in Europe. According to data released by the European Commission, Europe's urban population is estimated to grow by 80% by 2050. Thus, will subsequently fuel the growth of the material-handling equipment market in Europe during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Crown Equipment Corp.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

FlexLink Holding AB

Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Interroll Holding AG

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

KUKA AG

Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Mecalux SA

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corp.

viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

NACCO Industries Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints-Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial- buy the report!

The material handling equipment market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing demand for improved operational efficiency is the key factor driving the growth of the material handling equipment market. Material handling is important in almost every industry, including manufacturing and construction. Increasing globalization and the rapid growth of online shopping have raised the demand for efficient and cost-effective material handling solutions. Furthermore, by using standard material handling equipment, enterprises can increase workflow efficiency, improve customer service, reduce production costs, improve product quality, reduce material damage, and minimize delivery times. Hence, rising demand for improved operational efficiency will drive the growth of the global focus market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend

Increased digitization is the primary trend in the material handling equipment market. Online orders are rising day by day owing to the factors such as the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, increasing adoption of omnichannel distribution systems, and changing consumer expectations. By digitizing processes and operations, companies can improve reliability and productivity. The use of sensor technology and radio frequency identification (RFID) is expected to drive product innovation in the material handling equipment market. Hence, rising digitization using RFID and wireless technologies and advancements in technology in material handling equipment are expected to fuel the growth of the material handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Shortage of skilled workforce is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global material handling equipment market. Every industry is being forced to adopt advanced technology to improve workflow, efficiency, and productivity and generate more revenue. Moreover, with the rising adoption of automation in industrial applications, there is a growing demand for qualified and trained professionals to perform a wide variety of tasks in material handling processes. Low compensation, work-life balance issues, ineffective policies and procedures, and unsatisfactory management are among the major factors of skilled professional shortages in organizations. Hence, the lack of a skilled and trained workforce in industries is expected to impede the growth of the material handling equipment market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth of the material handling equipment market size in biomass power plants from 2021 to 2026 is USD 869.16 million at a progressing CAGR of 6.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers material handling equipment market segmentation in biomass power plants by product - Digestors, Feeder systems, Silos and storage tanks, Chippers, Grinders and geography - Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The material handling equipment increases efficiency of combustion process in a biomass power plant is notably driving the material handling equipment market growth in biomass power plant during the forecast period.

The automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 3.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market in APAC segmentation by application (conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, robotics systems, and automated guided vehicles) and geography (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC). The rapid automation of processing plants is notably driving the automated material handling equipment (AMHE) market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Material Handling Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,096.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FlexLink Holding AB, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hytrol Conveyor Co., Interroll Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Mecalux SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp., viastore SYSTEMS GmbH, and NACCO Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global material handling equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global material handling equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cranes and lifting equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cranes and lifting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cranes and lifting equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial trucks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial trucks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Continuous handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Continuous handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Continuous handling equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Racking and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Racking and storage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Racking and storage equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on E-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 131: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.4 Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Exhibit 135: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Crown Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 139: Crown Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Crown Equipment Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Crown Equipment Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 FlexLink Holding AB

Exhibit 147: FlexLink Holding AB - Overview



Exhibit 148: FlexLink Holding AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: FlexLink Holding AB - Key offerings

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Hytrol Conveyor Co.

Exhibit 155: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Hytrol Conveyor Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Interroll Holding AG

Exhibit 159: Interroll Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Interroll Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Interroll Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 162: Interroll Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Interroll Holding AG - Segment focus

12.11 Jungheinrich AG

Exhibit 164: Jungheinrich AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Jungheinrich AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Jungheinrich AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Jungheinrich AG - Segment focus

12.12 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 168: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: KION GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

12.13 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

Exhibit 172: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 173: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 175: Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Mecalux SA

Exhibit 176: Mecalux SA - Overview



Exhibit 177: Mecalux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Mecalux SA - Key offerings

12.15 Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Exhibit 179: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 NACCO Industries Inc.

Exhibit 183: NACCO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 184: NACCO Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: NACCO Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: NACCO Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

Exhibit 187: viastore SYSTEMS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 188: viastore SYSTEMS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 189: viastore SYSTEMS GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio