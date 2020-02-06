Material Handling Equipment (MHE) Market Report 2020; Forecast to 2027 - Asia-Pacific Holds a Colossal Share of the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Material Handling Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global material handling equipment market is predicted to show a compelling growth with a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The growing demand for technologically advanced equipment, growth in emerging nations, and increasing usage of automation in all product segments are the major market drivers for the growth of the material handling equipment market. However, the high cost of equipment and the lack of skilled labor obstruct market growth.



Moreover, challenges, such as high diesel consumption and increasing oil prices, are also hindering the growth of the market. However, the market has growth opportunities like significant government investment in infrastructure development and growth in the e-commerce industry.



The global material handling equipment market covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the material handling equipment market. Various manufacturing industries have been driving the economic activities in China and have also complicated the supply chain. In-house material handling has gone through drastic changes such as technological advancements in sensors, robotics, and machine intelligence, which are expected to improve safety and overall efficiency at the workplace.



The increase in manufacturing capacities and the adoption of material handling techniques for enhancing production capabilities in countries like China, India, and South Korea are boosting the growth of the material handling equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The key companies analyzed in the material handling equipment market are Crown Equipment Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Cargotec Oyj, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Hanwha Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Dematic NV, KION Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, TGW Logistics Group, Vanderlande Industries BV., Ltd., BEUMER Group, and Clark Material Handling Company.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Material Handling Equipment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific Holds Colossal Share Of The Market

2.2.2. Automated Material Handling Is The Fastest-Growing Product Type

2.2.3. E-Commerce Has Largest Market Share In The Application Segment

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Demand For Technologically Advanced Equipment

2.7.2. Increasing Usage Of Automation In All Product Segments

2.7.3. Growth In Emerging Nations

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Initial Cost Of Equipment

2.8.2. Lack Of Skilled Labor

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Government Investment In Infrastructure Development

2.9.2. Growth In The E-Commerce Industry

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Carbon Emission

2.10.2. Increase In Oil Prices



3. Global Material Handling Equipment Market Outlook - By Product Type

3.1. Storage Handling Equipment

3.2. Industrial Trucks

3.2.1. Ic Engine-Powered Counterbalanced Trucks

3.2.2. Battery-Powered Counterbalanced Trucks

3.2.3. Warehousing Trucks

3.3. Automated Material Handling Equipment

3.3.1. Agvs

3.3.2. As/Rs

3.3.3. Conveyor Systems

3.3.3.1. Unit-Handling Conveyor System

3.3.3.2. Bulk Material Handling Conveyor System

3.3.3.3. Parts, Attachments, And Accessories For Conveyor System

3.3.4. Pick Systems

3.3.5. Palletization

3.3.6. Sortation Systems

3.4. Overhead Material Handling Equipment

3.4.1. Hoists

3.4.2. Overhead Traveling Cranes And Moving System

3.5. Others



4. Global Material Handling Equipment Market Outlook - By Application

4.1. Automotive

4.2. Food & Beverage

4.3. Chemicals

4.4. Semiconductor & Electronic

4.5. E-Commerce

4.6. Aviation

4.7. Pharmacuetical

4.8. Others



5. Global Material Handling Equipment Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market By Product Type

5.1.1.1. Market By Industrial Trucks

5.1.1.2. Market By Automated Material Handling Equipment

5.1.1.2.1. Market By Conveyor Systems

5.1.1.3. Market By Overhead Material Handling Equipment

5.1.2. Market By Application

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.5. Middle East And Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Beumer Group

6.2. Clark Material Handling Company (Cmhc)

6.3. Crown Equipment Corporation

6.4. Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (Cmc)

6.5. Cargotec Oyj

6.6. Daifuku Co. Ltd.

6.7. Hanwha Corporation

6.8. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

6.9. Jungheinrich Ag

6.10. Dematic Nv

6.11. Kion Group Ag

6.12. Toyota Industries Corporation

6.13. Ssi Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc

6.14. Tgw Logistics Group

6.15. Vanderlande Industries Bv



