Material Impact Announces $352M Fund III to Invest In Companies Powered By Material Science Innovation

News provided by

Material Impact

15 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

The third fund enables Material Impact to continue building world-changing deep tech companies that solve meaningful world problems. 

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Material Impact announced a $352M fund to expand its impact as the first-money partner to inception-stage companies that are pioneering products enabled by material science innovation.

Material Impact's unique and compelling investment thesis, which prioritizes investment into companies solving for large-scale, real-world problems, allowed the firm to raise funds in the midst of an economic downturn that saw VC and LP funding run dry.

"Like Fund I and Fund II, Fund III will focus on companies that have the collective mission of keeping the world healthy, safe, fed, warm, powered, and secured," said Material Impact Co-Founder and Managing Partner Carmichael Roberts. Material Impact has successfully navigated and supported our founders through times of rapid change and market uncertainty. Our hands-on company-building approach thrives during these periods, and that remains true during today's challenging market."

"There is no greater time than now to invest in companies and ideas tackling the substantial problems surfacing throughout the world," said Material Impact Co-Founder and Managing Partner Adam Sharkawy. "In the last 50 years, innovations were focused on making life easier and more comfortable.  However, now we are beginning to focus on much more serious problems. Whether it be consequences of extreme weather, supply chain vulnerabilities, increased demand on our energy and transportation infrastructure, or the globe's shrinking clean water supply, Fund III will support the building of companies solving these problems. And we firmly believe that you trace back any disruptive innovation in almost any industry or market to an underlying advancement in material science."

Despite its first portfolio company investment being made only seven years ago, Material Impact successfully raised an oversubscribed $352M Fund III from industry-leading existing and new Limited Partners including marquee university endowments, family offices, foundations, and fund of funds.

Core to Material Impact's investment thesis is the importance of taking an active, hands-on approach to company building. All of Material Impact's investment partners have backgrounds in material science and other related technical fields and deep operating expertise.

Material Impact was founded in 2016 with a relentless focus on large-scale, real-world, enduring problems that will return value both financially and to humanity. Since then, the firm has grown to nearly $800M in assets under management. Material Impact is made up of 30 portfolio companies across innovations in food & water, biomanufacturing & sustainable products, underrepresented healthcare, AI & robotics, data storage & and security, sustainable manufacturing, and transportation & mobility.

Read more about Fund III from Material Impact Managing Partners Adam Sharkawy and Carmichael Roberts.

About Material Impact:

Material Impact is a champion of the bravest ideas for the future, building companies from the ground up that turn material science and deep tech innovation into products that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems.

Press Contact:

Small Girls PR on behalf of Material Impact
materialimpact@smallgirlspr.com

SOURCE Material Impact

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.