Material Instinct Announces the Global Launch of "All Rise!", the Game of Real-Life Courtroom Drama

20 Dec, 2023, 18:04 ET
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you handle the truth?! Material Instinct is thrilled to announce the worldwide launch of "All Rise!" — a new mobile game for iOS & Android. Challenge your idea of justice. Take a stand, and guess how courts ruled on intriguing, real-life, legal scenarios.
"All Rise!" presents a platform for sparking dialogue and deliberation on hot-button issues. Transform your parties into lively arenas of debate and discussion. Or, ditch the doom-scrolling and play solo.
Share this article