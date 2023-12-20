Material Instinct Announces the Global Launch of "All Rise!", the Game of Real-Life Courtroom Drama

News provided by

Material Instinct

20 Dec, 2023, 18:04 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you handle the truth?! Material Instinct is thrilled to announce the worldwide launch of "All Rise!" — a new mobile game for iOS & Android. Challenge your idea of justice. Take a stand, and guess how courts ruled on intriguing, real-life, legal scenarios.

"All Rise!" presents a platform for sparking dialogue and deliberation on hot-button issues.  Transform your parties into lively arenas of debate and discussion. Or, ditch the doom-scrolling and play solo.

"All Rise!" offers a plethora of features, both free and premium. This app boasts case summaries, courtroom sketches, audio narrations, music, sound effects, scorekeeping, an optional timer, and fun avatars. If you are highly judicious, you may rise up into our leaderboard. 

For those who want to delve deeper into the world of legal precedence, "All Rise!" offers a Gold membership. Gold members play ad-free, while gaining unlimited access to our growing library of 600+ cases, the "Case of the Week", custom avatars, and the ability to choose specific subject matter.

Court is now in session. The game is currently available on iOS (≥12.3) and Android (≥13) platforms worldwide. "All Rise!" is not just a game, but a movement towards a more informed and engaged society.

We'll see you in court!

https://allrise.app

SOURCE Material Instinct

