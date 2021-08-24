Material Named A Strong Performer In Loyalty Services By Independent Research Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Material , a modern marketing services company, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ , Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. The report, which evaluates the 12 most significant loyalty service providers, stated: "Marketers needing loyalty expertise with robust marketing, campaign, and creative chops should put Material on their shortlists."

Forrester assessed the state of the loyalty service provider market by evaluating the 12 providers across 26 criteria. Material received among the highest possible scores in the technology consulting services and emotional loyalty measure criteria, and scored among the second highest marks in the loyalty marketing and design services, and loyalty analytics and measurement services criteria.

"A lot of changes have occurred in the loyalty landscape since Forrester's last evaluation of Loyalty Service Providers," said Sean Eidson, Loyalty and CRM General Manager. "Our position as a Strong Performer in the Wave proves to us that our model enables our clients to quickly adapt to consumers' evolving needs, emotions, and experiences from our inside-out perspective."

In its analysis of Material, Forrester also reported: "Through its trademarked Brand Fidelity™ loyalty approach, Material delivers strong customer insights backed by predictive analytics and forecasting." The report went on to say, "Clients appreciate and use the company's full set of marketing and campaign and creative and content services and praise its thought leadership and superior frameworks and methodologies."

"We're thrilled our Brand Fidelity approach, with its deep research rigor, innovative experience design, and commitment to technical agility, was recognized by our clients and the analysts," said Material Senior Partner, Ben Gaddis.

Material is a modern marketing services company that leverages deep human understanding to help brands deliver material outcomes and experiences for their customers and the communities they serve. We build B2C and B2B brands from the insight out by providing a seamless journey that combines data and analytics, insights-led consulting, and experience activation into one integrated offering. Learn more about Material's solutions across Analytics, Insights, Growth Strategy, Brand Marketing, Product Design, and CRM & Loyalty at https://materialplus.io/.

