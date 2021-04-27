Material Supply Agreement Focuses on Regional Pozzolan Supply

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCC, a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Latin America and Canada, has signed a long-term agreement with CR Minerals Company, LLC, for raw, natural pozzolan material.

GCC will use the pozzolan as source feed for an inter-ground product (Type 1P cement) at its Tijeras cement plant near Albuquerque, New Mexico. GCC's Type 1P cement, which is now available to customers, has a demonstrated capacity to mitigate against harmful chemical attack on concrete. This means the concrete becomes more durable over time. Additionally, this product has been approved by both the New Mexico and Texas departments of transportation.

"We look forward to this relationship with GCC," said Jeffrey Whidden, president of CR Minerals Company. "This agreement is further testament to our company's continued growth into the pozzolans industry and will provide a great long-term solution to the shortage of quality fly ash for the construction industry in New Mexico and northwest Texas."

Ron Henley, president of GCC's U.S. Division said, "Blended cements are a strategic priority for GCC as we look to the future. Securing a long-term source of natural pozzolan material helps provide our customers with a product that eliminates the concern over dwindling fly ash supply. It also enables GCC to reduce our carbon footprint with a more environmentally-friendly product."

About CR Minerals Company, LLC: CR Minerals Company is a global leader in pumice products and is a manufacturer of pozzolanic materials (natural pozzolans and remediated fly ashes) for the construction and oil and gas industries. CR Minerals has operations in New Mexico and Colorado and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

For more information about CR Minerals, visit http://www.crminerals.com or on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cr-minerals-company-llc.

About GCC: GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction–related services in the United States, Latin America and Canada. Annual cement production capacity is 5.8 million metric tons. The company employs approximately 3,000 employees in the U.S. (Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming) and in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

