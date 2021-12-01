Material Testing Equipment Market to Grow at 4.20% CAGR | Increase in the Number of Oil and Gas and Power Generation Projects to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in the number of oil and gas and power generation projects and the growing residential construction market are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the need for high maintenance will challenge market growth.

Key Market Segments:

The material testing equipment market report is segmented by product (NDT, UTM, SHTM, ITM, and HTM) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The material testing equipment market share growth by the NDT segment has been significant. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for material testing equipment in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

ADMET Inc.



AMETEK Inc.



Amphenol Corp.



Applied Test Systems



Hegewald and Peschke



Illinois Tool Works Inc.



Shimadzu Corp.



TA Instruments



Tinius Olsen Ltd.



ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG

Material Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Applied Test Systems, Hegewald and Peschke, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments , Tinius Olsen Ltd., and ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

