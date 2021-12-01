Material Testing Equipment Market to Grow at 4.20% CAGR | Increase in the Number of Oil and Gas and Power Generation Projects to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Testing Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the material testing equipment market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.31 billion. The material testing equipment market is likely to grow at a projected accelerating CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period, as per the latest report from Technavio.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increase in the number of oil and gas and power generation projects and the growing residential construction market are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the need for high maintenance will challenge market growth.
Key Market Segments:
The material testing equipment market report is segmented by product (NDT, UTM, SHTM, ITM, and HTM) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The material testing equipment market share growth by the NDT segment has been significant. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for material testing equipment in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- ADMET Inc.
- AMETEK Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Applied Test Systems
- Hegewald and Peschke
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- TA Instruments
- Tinius Olsen Ltd.
- ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG
|
Material Testing Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.31 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.36
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADMET Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Applied Test Systems, Hegewald and Peschke, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Shimadzu Corp., TA Instruments , Tinius Olsen Ltd., and ZwickRoell GmbH & Co. KG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
