Materials and Life Science Payloads, CubeSats Flying on Next Resupply Mission to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A student-led genetics investigation, six small satellites called CubeSats, a technology demonstration, and life and materials science payloads are set to fly on SpaceX's 28th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) contracted by NASA. These investigations, sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory, will launch onboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft no earlier than 12:35 p.m. EDT, June 3, 2023, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. These science and technology development projects aim to bring value to humanity and foster commerce in low Earth orbit.

Here is a quick look at some of the payloads on SpaceX CRS-28:

A student-led Genes in Space™ investigation will test a method to measure telomere lengthening in space. Telomeres are sections of DNA that protect chromosomes from damage. Results from research on telomere lengthening could aid in the development of future therapeutics to combat the aging process for people on Earth or those living in space. This project is from 2022 Genes in Space™ competition winner Pristine Onohua, a student at East Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, North Carolina . Through the annual Genes in Space™ student research competition, founded by Boeing and miniPCR and supported by the ISS National Lab and New England Biolabs, students in grades 7 through 12 can propose pioneering DNA experiments that utilize the unique environment of the space station. Winning proposals are developed into flight projects carried out on station. Results from several past Genes in Space™ student projects have been published in peer-reviewed journals, furthering scientific knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

An investigation from Stanford University aims to leverage microgravity to improve the synthesis of materials for higher-efficiency and more economical photovoltaic devices (which convert sunlight into electricity) for solar energy applications. Renewable energy sources contribute 22% to global electricity generation, and photovoltaic devices are a fast-growing contributor to solar energy solutions. In this project, the research team seeks to anneal copper indium sulfide (CulnS 2 ) semiconductor crystals in microgravity to reduce defects that occur when the crystals are produced on Earth.

This mission also holds strategic importance for the International Space Station Program. The SpaceX Dragon will bring with it the next set of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA) that will be installed by Expedition 69 crew members over a series of spacewalks. Once installed, these solar panels will enhance station energy resources, ensuring the viability of the orbiting platform through 2030.

