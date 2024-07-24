MaterialsZone Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Materials Informatics Solutions

The Market Guide sheds light on the market landscape and its application of advanced AI.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaterialsZone, the Lean R&D solution for Advanced Materials, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, and other industries, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Materials Informatics Solutions.

"Gartner defines materials informatics solutions as software and services that apply advanced learning techniques to materials-related big data for better predicting results by the characteristics of each material, enabling scientists, engineers and data scientists to optimize materials science workflows," is a Key Finding from the Gartner research.

Comprising four pillars, MaterialsZone's innovative solution is a materials informatics AI-driven platform driving advancements in the field of materials science. The Materials Knowledge Center consolidates internal and external data sources into one coherent structure, utilizing materials and process-specialized data architecture with persona-driven access for tailored user experiences. The Collaboration Hub enables a secured, seamless cross-departmental collaboration in a cloud-based, real-time environment. The hub provides organizational memory of data, processes, and insights, ensuring that knowledge is preserved and accessible. The Visual Analyzer empowers organizations to gain insights and make data-driven decisions through multi-dimensional analysis, detecting patterns within the R&D process to facilitate cross-organizational understanding and decision-making. The Predictive Co-Pilot leverages AI modeling to predict experimental results, reducing the need for numerous iterations and enabling informed decision-making.

MaterialZone's key takeaways from the Market Guide:

- "The rapid acceleration in materials discovery, driven by major advances in AI in recent years, is fueling the growth of the market for materials informatics solutions.

- Materials informatics solutions are transforming materials science by democratizing novel material discovery, selection and formulation through highly scalable capabilities and accessible user interfaces.

- Target users include both technical professionals like scientists and chemists, and nontechnical users like R&D managers and senior stakeholders, enabling cross-functional collaboration and improving transparency into research, materials discovery, materials compliance and customer formulations across the organization."

"Outdated practices, inaccessible data, and lack of efficient analysis tools have prevented the materials science industry from realizing its digitalization potential," said Tal Meirzon, CEO of MaterialsZone. "We believe our inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide is based on our commitment to leading the industry on its digital journey, fostering a culture of innovation, shaping the future of materials discovery and analysis, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of industries reliant on materials data and analysis."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Materials Informatics Solutions, Tom Jepsen, Benjamin Jury, 26 June 2024. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MaterialsZone

MaterialsZone is a forward-thinking materials informatics company helping to bring materials-based products to market better and faster.

MaterialsZone is a cloud-based materials discovery platform that empowers researchers and organizations by leveraging AI to enhance materials data utilization and bring better products to the market faster. The Lean R&D solution for materials-based products streamlines workflows, improves efficiency, and accelerates innovation.

MaterialsZone was developed with extensive expertise in chemistry, engineering, data sciences, and software development with the goal of providing an industry-agnostic solution for R&D in organizations. The platform has a proven track record of success, empowering numerous customers to accelerate and optimize their R&D processes. For more information, please visit our website www.materials.zone.

MaterialsZone Contact

Shahni Ben-Haim, PR Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE MaterialsZone