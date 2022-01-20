Matern Law Group Attorneys Selected to the California Super Lawyers List Yet Again!

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that five attorneys at Matern Law Group have been selected to the 2022 California Super Lawyers list. Launa Adolph, Josh Boxer, Scott Brooks, Mikael Stahle and Matt Matern have all been selected to the list this year.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes:

A statewide survey of lawyers

An independent research evaluation of candidates

Peer reviews by practice area.

The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Congratulations, Launa, Josh, Scott, Mikael and Matt!

For further information, please contact Julia Cottrell at [email protected].

SOURCE Matern Law Group