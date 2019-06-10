Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates: Now Providing Gynecological Services in New York City

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates (MFMA) is excited to announce an expansion into the field of gynecological services for women in the New York City area. Initially established as a unique pregnancy practice for women in need of a team of expert high-risk obstetricians, MFMA now offers a full spectrum of gynecological services for women of all stages and reproductive status.

This comes with a lot of benefits. "It allows us to maintain the relationships we've built with our obstetrical patients beyond their childbearing concerns," says Leslie Protomastro, RN, MBA, the Director of Operations at MFMA. "So many patients have asked to stay on with us after and between pregnancies. Now that we're able to do so, it allows us to maintain continuity of care, and maintain our relationships across the full spectrum of women's health."

Among their many services related to women's health, MFMA now offers a wide range of gynecological treatments and services like birth control, cancer prevention, cervical cancer screening, fibroid treatment, infertility, irregular bleeding, menopause, minimally invasive procedures, preconception s counseling, sexually transmitted diseases, gynecologic ultrasounds, and urogynecology. Additionally, patients at MFMA can now schedule a Well Woman's Preventative Care appointment for regular check-ups, screenings, and counseling with their gynecologist.

The goal is to create a full-spectrum healthcare practice for women and their unique needs by beginning with the basics of gynecological care. "Future healthcare requirements are unpredictable," Protomastro says of women who may plan on becoming pregnant later on. "Therefore, by coming here, whatever future needs arise can be covered over the long term. No need to switch practices or start building relationships with new doctors."

MFMA boasts a heavy-hitting team of qualified and experienced gynecologists, OB-GYNs, nutritionists, and maternal fetal medicine specialists. With a female majority of gynecologists on the team, MFMA provides experienced, compassionate gynecological care for women looking for an expert who understands the patient experience first-hand. As Protomastro puts it, "A new GYN patient, perhaps looking to become pregnant at some point in the future, will be establishing her care with a practice that can meet her needs over the long term."

Founded with the goal of providing excellent, evidence-based medical care for women in high-risk pregnancies, Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates is a leading, comprehensive provider of women's healthcare in the New York City area.

