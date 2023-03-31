Maternal Mental Health Policy Leader Rebrands as the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

2020 Mom Announces its new name: the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. The name reflects the 10+ year-old non-profit organization's work identifying a path forward for health care systems change, with the goal that all mothers are provided the support and treatments they need to thrive.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Mom, a leading U.S. maternal mental health non-profit organization, announced today that it has rebranded as the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health. The organization was founded in 2011 with a mission to close gaps in maternal mental health care. Its approach was to center mothers and their experiences while laying the foundation for maternal mental health in the U.S. by the year 2020.

"It was exciting to see that the foundation we helped set for maternal mental health really came together in the early part of this decade. There was a lot to celebrate with the passage of additional federal and state laws addressing maternal mental health, new measures to illustrate the problems and opportunities, and overall expanded awareness among key cross-sector leaders. We've had great success partnering with organizations like hospitals, employers, insurance companies, government and professional associations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists," said Joy Burkhard, Founder and Executive Director.

"In 2020 we stepped back, took stock, and narrowed our focus to what we are uniquely positioned to lead given our leadership's deep understanding of the complex health care system. Under our 2022-2025 strategic plan, we are now focused exclusively on serving as a maternal mental health think tank, providing technical assistance to the field, and continuing to lead cross-sector collaboration efforts," said Britt Newton, Board of Directors Chair.

"It was time to have a name that clearly states what we do - inform health care systems and legislative and regulatory policy change," said Joy Burkhard, Executive Director.

Along with the new name, the organization has refreshed its branding including its logo, and materials such as issue briefs and fact sheets.

The organization was recently included in the Bridgespan Group's research studying "field catalysts" and in May will be releasing a state report card documenting state efforts around maternal mental health, as well as a policy roadmap.

About the Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health

The Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health ("the Policy Center") is working to prevent the suffering of mothers, babies, and families associated with untreated maternal mental health disorders, like postpartum depression, the number one complication of birth. The Policy Center has driven the national conversation from one centered around raising awareness to one focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system. The organization's work centers around scaling change through content for cross-sector audiences which defines barriers and opportunities and identifies evidence-based and emerging provider practice and policy solutions. Learn more at www.PolicyCenterMMH.org .

