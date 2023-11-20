Maternal Mental Health Takes Center Stage in Market Trends Analysis Report

The "Maternal Mental Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease Indication (Postpartum Depression, Dysthymia), By Therapy (Interpersonal Psychotherapy, Antidepressants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maternal mental health market size is expected to reach USD 45.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.43%.

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of post-partum depression, increasing awareness programs, and efforts in improving practices around maternal mental healthcare among other factors.

Efforts are being undertaken to increase awareness of maternal mental health issues and improve access to treatment and support. These efforts include screening for issues during pregnancy and after childbirth, training healthcare providers to recognize and treat these conditions, and government funding & providing resources to women and their families. For instance, in May 2023, in Canada, the Associate Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced funding for three organizations totaling over USD 857,000 for their initiatives promoting the treatment of maternal mental health conditions. The Women's College Hospital will receive USD 372,000 from Health Canada to help create national physician guidelines for perinatal mood disorders.

In addition, the Public Health Agency of Canada will provide USD 279,000 to the Canadian Mothercraft Society to encourage secure attachment of mothers with their kids and USD 206,000 to the Families Matter Society of Calgary to lead projects aimed at promoting positive mental health conditions by enhancing their access to support services for black parents who are dealing with perinatal mood disorders.

Patients who gave birth to a child during the COVID-19 pandemic reported experiencing more stress during labor. In addition, depression symptoms were present in 29.6% of pregnant patients evaluated during the pandemic. COVID-19 has consequently significantly impacted peripartum mental well-being outcomes. However, the lack of access to diagnosis and pharmacological or psychological treatment during the pandemic has impacted the market.

On the other hand, the workforce shortage is expected to hinder the growth of this market. For example, one-third of Americans-about 37%-live in locations with a shortage of mental health professionals. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), there will be a shortage of 31,000 full-time equivalent mental health professionals in the U.S. by 2025. This shortage is attributed to a lack of resources, comparatively poor salaries, an aging workforce, a low number of people joining the field, and a concentration of providers in wealthy urban and suburban areas.

Market Report Highlights

  • The pregnancy and postpartum general anxiety segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Increasing awareness and recognition of perinatal mental health issues, including anxiety disorders is the major factor driving the segment growth
  • The postpartum depression segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR through 2023-2030 owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing awareness for screening, and approval of novel therapies
  • Interpersonal psychotherapy (IPT) dominated the market in 2022 as it is considered an effective therapy for treating a variety of these conditions
  • The North American market encompasses the U.S. and Canada. The factors contributing to the market growth in the region include robust government funding, increasing research, and the presence of prominent players in this region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Maternal Mental Health Market Variables and Trends
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.2.1.1. Rise In Government Funding To Reduce The Maternal Mortality
3.2.1.2. Increasing Incidence Of Post-Partum Depression
3.2.1.3. Rise In Awareness Programs And Efforts To Improve Practices Around Maternal Mental Healthcare
3.2.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.2.2.1. Mental Health Workforce Shortage
3.2.2.2. Social Stigma Surrounding Postpartum Depression
3.3. Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools


Chapter 4. Maternal Mental Health Market: Disease Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Disease Indication Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Maternal Mental Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By Disease Indication (USD Million)
4.3. Postpartum Depression
4.4. Dysthymia
4.5. Pregnancy And Postpartum General Anxiety
4.6. Pregnancy And Postpartum OCD
4.7. Birth-Related PTSD

Chapter 5. Maternal Mental Health Market: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Therapy Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Maternal Mental Health Market Estimates & Forecast, By Therapy (USD Million)
5.3. Antidepressants
5.3.1. Global Antidepressants Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors 
5.3.3. Tricyclic Antidepressants 
5.4. Interpersonal Psychotherapy 
5.5. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Chapter 6. Maternal Mental Health Market: Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Maternal Mental Health Market: Competitive Landscape

  • Therapy Mama
  • Canopie
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Viatris Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Inc.
  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Mallinckrodt Inc.
  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Magellan Health, Inc.

