Maternity Innerwear Market Size Worth $9.23 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global maternity innerwear market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.23 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for nursing-friendly innerwear is a key factor favoring market growth. At a macro-level, rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for comfortable maternity wear continue to drive product sales across various distribution platforms.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of type, the maternity briefs segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market over the forecast years. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Product innovation emerged as the key strategy deployed by the majority of market players to obtain a higher market share

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Maternity Innerwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Maternity Briefs, Maternity/Nursing Bras), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/maternity-innerwear-market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected product sales worldwide on account of severe supply chain disruptions. However, online sales continue to favor market growth with numerous brands marketing their products on e-commerce websites. Specialist retailers operating in the market face intense competition from online/e-commerce retailers. The high costs associated with maintaining physical stores also limits their ability to compete with e-commerce retailers.

The maternity briefs product type segment led the global market in 2019 and is estimated to retain its position during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing global fashion exposure in emerging countries such as China and India. Prominent brands are focusing on offering innovative product designs that feature skin-friendly/breathable fabrics.

In India, a slew of domestic brands has been putting pressure on international brands, which will support the regional market. The market is largely fragmented with both international and domestic manufacturers sharing the market space. Market participants focus on new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and product innovation as their key strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Grand View Research has segmented the global maternity innerwear market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Maternity Innerwear Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Maternity/Nursing Bras



Camisoles



Shapewear



Maternity Briefs

Maternity Innerwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Maternity Innerwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Maternity Innerwear Market

Seraphine

FirstCry

H&M

Triumph International

Wacoal

Mamacouture

Hotmilk Lingerie

Adore Me, Inc. (Belabumbum)

Fresh Venturz LLP

CLOVIA

