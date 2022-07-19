Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 207.8 million due to Rising Online Sales - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 23:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market by Product (bras, panties, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the global maternity intimate wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 207.8 million with an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.14%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the maternity intimate wear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies across the region. The regional growth can be attributued to the increasing online sales across the region. In terms of products, the bras segment held the largest maternity intimate wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period due to the comfort and convenience they offer to the new mothers. They also adapt to the changing bodies of women during pregnancies. Such factors will increase the market in focus during the forecast period.
For segment-based insights and regional opportunities, View PDF Sample.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The increased online sales are one of the key factors driving the growth of the maternity intimate wear market. E-commerce companies in countries such as China and India have been focusing on developing new applications that are suitable for smartphones. Such applications enable users to make online transactions through their mobile devices. They also enable vendors to enhance their geographical reach and improve their communications with users. The online websites provide vendors a platform to give information, such as product comparisons, in-depth product descriptions, and pricing.
- Market Challenge: The decline in fertility rate are a major challenge for the maternity intimate wear market growth. Infertility is a global health issue. Factors such as age and the consumption of tobacco and alcohol increase the risk of a decline in the fertility rate among women. Owing to the decline in the fertility rate across the world, the demand for maternity intimate wear is expected to decline, which will be a challenge for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report for more key market dynamics and their impact analysis
Competitive Landscape
- The global maternity intimate wear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The global maternity intimate wear market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Belly Bandit: The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Belly Bandit.
- Bravado Designs Europe: The company offers various products including nursing camis, nursing bra, full cup nursing bra, and other products.
- Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd: The company offers tea full cup nursing bra which is a luxurious lace and structured, wire free support bra.
- Hanesbrands Inc.: The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Playtex.
- JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd.: The company offers maternity intimate wear under the brand, Emma Jane.
Some other players covered in this report are:
- Mamaway Maternity
- Maternity IP Holdings
- Medela AG
- Nine and Co. BV
- Tytex AS
- Want to know more about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of contributing vendors, Download Sample Report
Related Reports:
Maternity Wear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Maternity Support Products Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
|
Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 207.8 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.30
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Belly Bandit, Bravado Designs Europe, Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd, Hanesbrands Inc., JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd., Mamaway Maternity, Maternity IP Holdings, Medela AG, Nine and Co. BV, and Tytex AS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Bras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Bras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Bras - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Panties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Panties - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Panties - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Competitive landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Belly Bandit
- Exhibit 52: Belly Bandit - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Belly Bandit - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Belly Bandit - Key offerings
- 11.4 Bravado Designs Europe
- Exhibit 55: Bravado Designs Europe - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Bravado Designs Europe - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Bravado Designs Europe - Key offerings
- 11.5 Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd
- Exhibit 58: Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Cake Lingerie Pty Ltd - Key offerings
- 11.6 Hanesbrands Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Hanesbrands Inc – Key news
- Exhibit 64: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: JoJo Maman Bebe Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Mamaway Maternity
- Exhibit 69: Mamaway Maternity - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Mamaway Maternity - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Mamaway Maternity - Key offerings
- 11.9 Maternity IP Holdings
- Exhibit 72: Maternity IP Holdings - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Maternity IP Holdings - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Maternity IP Holdings - Key offerings
- 11.10 Medela AG
- Exhibit 75: Medela AG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Medela AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Medela AG - Key offerings
- 11.11 Nine and Co. BV
- Exhibit 78: Nine and Co. BV - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Nine and Co. BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Nine and Co. BV - Key offerings
- 11.12 Tytex AS
- Exhibit 81: Tytex AS - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Tytex AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Tytex AS - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article