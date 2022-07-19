Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size to Grow by USD 207.8 million due to Rising Online Sales - Technavio

The potential growth difference for the global maternity intimate wear market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 207.8 million with an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.14%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the maternity intimate wear market as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Japan emerging as the key revenue-generating economies across the region. The regional growth can be attributued to the increasing online sales across the region. In terms of products, the bras segment held the largest maternity intimate wear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period due to the comfort and convenience they offer to the new mothers. They also adapt to the changing bodies of women during pregnancies. Such factors will increase the market in focus during the forecast period.