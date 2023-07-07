Maternity Intimate Wear Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear is one of the major market trends -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The maternity intimate wear market size is estimated to grow by USD 315.47 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1%, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Vendors : 15+, Including A Mothers Boutique LLC dba Levana Bratique, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Medela AG, Next Plc, Nike Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Ltd., Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Triumph Intertrade AG, and Tytex AS, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Bras, Panties, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Maternity intimate wear market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including A Mothers Boutique LLC dba Levana Bratique, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Medela AG, Next Plc, Nike Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Ltd., Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Triumph Intertrade AG, and Tytex AS

Maternity intimate wear market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The growing demand for maternity intimate wear from emerging countries drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing demand can be attributed to the awareness of the importance of using maternity intimate wear and the growing disposable income. Furthermore, as a result of the number of customers who are concerned with fashion, and due to the widespread availability of products, the maternity intimate wear market is experiencing growth. Thus, to cater to this demand, suppliers develop intimate wear products to meet the needs of pregnant women in terms of quality, fabric performance, and comfort. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear is an emerging trend influencing growth. Currently, a higher level of performance in fabrics is demanded by consumers, and modifications that contribute to consumer comfort and ease of care are part of these fabrics. The demand for organically produced clothing products is growing rapidly in order to prevent the use of harsh chemicals to make intimate wear products by various market vendors. This is done in order to make their products the cheapest in the market. Hence, trends such as antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wear boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The issues related to the size and fit of maternity intimate wear purchased online hinder the growth of the market. The adoption of digitization by businesses and customers enables vendors to sell maternity intimate wear online. However, the purchase of maternity clothes on the internet raises a number of issues with regard to size and shape. Even though several vendors, such as Adidas, Nike, and others, offer a variety of sizes and styles, consumer satisfaction in terms of size and fit is low. This can be observed by the factor that some of their customers prefer retail outlets to Internet sites. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

The maternity intimate wear market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The online children's and maternity apparel market size in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online children's and maternity apparel market segmentation in MENA by price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, infants, rest of children, and maternity), geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Rest of MENA), and application (children apparel and maternity apparel). One of the key factors driving growth in the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is the increasing product awareness.

The global maternity wear market size is expected to increase by USD 2.91 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the global maternity wear market segmentation by type (tops, bottoms, dress and tunics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries is a key driving factor impacting the global maternity wear market growth.

Maternity Intimate Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 315.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.11 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Mothers Boutique LLC dba Levana Bratique, Adidas AG, Adore Me Inc., ASOS Plc, Belly Bandit, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, HunyHuny Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Medela AG, Next Plc, Nike Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Purple Panda Fashions Pvt. Ltd., SARL CACHECOEUR, Seraphine Ltd., Shaico Fashion Pvt. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Triumph Intertrade AG, and Tytex AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

